Tom Kelly promotes Concert for the Cure at The Mill

Lovers of music and folks wishing to help out a good cause are being invited to The Mill concert venue in Terre Haute for a show titled "Concert for the Cure".

Held on Saturday, October 1 at The Mill , the show will feature tailgating and multiple local band performances.

In the attached video Tom Kelly performs a preview of what can be heard at the concert.

The Mill of Terre Haute is excited to host Concert for the Cure, a fundraising event for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The gates will open at 2:30pm and soon after Tour de Komen will arrive to finish their cycling event that starts in Indianapolis. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation. THE MILL’S WEBSITE

For ticket information click here . Bands to be featured include the Abbi Scott Band, Tommy Kelly Band, Shane Lunsford Band, Big Fun Band, and Jake & Reg AKA Cosmic Amnesia.

