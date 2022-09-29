ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, ALINA HARTOUNIAN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279e4S_0iFUVwv300

Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals.

Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says 43 nursing homes evacuated about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in southwest Florida.

As many as 20 facilities had reported electricity outages, but Knapp says generators are powering those buildings. Water was shut off at some facilities, too. And one area hospital began assessing the full damage from ferocious winds that tore away parts of its roof and swamped its emergency room.

In Orlando, residents of the Avante nursing home were evacuated to ambulances and waiting buses through floodwater in a neighborhood that doesn’t typically flood. Paramedics rolled out residents one by one on stretchers and wheelchairs. At the neighboring Palm Island at Baldwin apartment complex, cars were submerged in the parking lot.

Even as the problem was too much water in much of the state, at least nine hospitals in southwest Florida had the opposite problem.

“We have one large health system in southwest Florida that is without water in all of their facilities. And so they are fast approaching a point where they will not be able to safely take care of their patients. So that is an urgent focus to get those patients transferred,” said Mary Mayhew, the president of the Florida Hospital Association.

Mayhew said more 1,200 patients were being evacuated.

Meanwhile, other hospitals could find themselves further strained, she said.

“There is considerable effort underway to rescue individuals who also will need medical care. And to identify hospital beds available either in the region or elsewhere,” she said.

Hurricane Ian swamped HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte - just north of Fort Myers - from both above and below, as the storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.

Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at the hospital, anticipating the storm would make things busy, "but we didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor," she said.

Water gushed down Wednesday from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital's sickest patients — some of them on ventilators — to other floors. Staff members resorted to towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.

The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage.

Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.

"The ambulances may be coming soon and we don’t know where to put them in the hospital at this point," she said. “Because we’re doubled and tripled up.”

Despite the inundation, Bodine said patients have been mostly understanding and upbeat.

“For us, as much as everything is terrible and we’re exhausted ... as long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters,” Bodine said.

_____

Calvan reported from New York. Associated Press reporters Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida, and Matt Sedensky in New York contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Health
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Medical Services#Health System#Health Care Facilities#General Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired...
NEVADA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Herschel Walker denies report he paid for girlfriend's 2009 abortion

A report that Republican candidate Herschel Walker paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 has roiled the high-profile Georgia Senate race. On Monday evening, had urged his girlfriend to end her pregnancy and included a signed check from Walker to cover the procedure, a receipt from the abortion clinic, a "get well" card from Walker and corroboration with friends of the women, who remained anonymous. Walker has staked out a staunchly anti-abortion position in the campaign, saying the procedure should be banned with no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
102K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy