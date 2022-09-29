Read full article on original website
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
5 great Houston patios with live music weeknights and weekends
Vibe out in these restaurants' outdoor spaces with DJs, jazz, zydeco, mariachi bands and more.
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
Essence
Review: Amanda Seales Stops By Houston For 'The Black Outside Again Tour'
“I think the thing I love about Houston is it’s black as hell,” she laughed. “It’s not just that black people are there, it's that it is just culturally black.”. “There’s no way you two are just getting here, and yall are in the FRONT ROW!?”
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands
Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
Eat of the Week: A fiery Thai curry at an Uptown Park gem
Songkran Thai Kitchen's spicy coconut green curry is delightfully sweat-inducing.
icytales.com
8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston
The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
woodlandsjournal.com
Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands
Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lolita, a professional dancing pup with the brightest spirit
6-year-old Lolita knows the best dance moves, and she can teach you, too!. The pup, who is an American Bully, came to Houston Humane Society from a cruelty case. Volunteers say she will do absolutely ANYTHING for a snack, especially by standing on her stubby legs and dance for you!
glasstire.com
Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed
In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
fox26houston.com
Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure
HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 30 - October 2
HOUSTON - Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun. Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend. Music to My Beers. Head out...
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
New Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands boasts the longest bar in Texas
The Houston mini-chain's third location boasts a bar spanning 141 feet.
howafrica.com
Real Estate Investors File Lawsuit After Being Denied Property Near Houston
James and Misty Ra-Amari, an African American couple who are real estate investors from Houston, Texas have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit claiming that a local real estate agent allegedly rejected their intention to buy condos last August. The couple says that the realtor turned them away as well as Misty’s sister, Rosemary Afful, because they were Black.
