Houston, TX

houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Cafe Express' New Look, Kirby Ice House Woodlands

Cafe Express, 1422 W. Gray, reopens October 4 with a brand new look and some new menu items. Calling its service "craft-casual", the upscale cafe has been completely renovated with a vibrant interior that is a blend of European elegance and relaxed American eatery. Taking its inspiration from the art house cafes in Europe, it is an homage of sorts to Cafe Express founders, friends and restaurateurs Lonnie Schiller and Robert Del Grande who first conceived the brand while on a trip to Europe. The first Cafe Express opened in 1984 on Post Oak Lane. Its restaurant at River Oaks Plaza first opened in 1991 as the third location for Cafe Express.
icytales.com

8 Best Thrift Stores in Houston

The best thrift stores in Houston are the place to go if you want to organize or stock your closet. There are many thrift shops in Houston where you can upgrade your outfit without spending a fortune. Houston is a wonderful city! The city is renowned for its diverse culture...
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
woodlandsjournal.com

Niko Niko’s Coming to The Woodlands

Niko Niko’s owner Dimitri Fetokakis recently posted a picture in front of the now defunct Luby’s Cafeteria location in The Woodlands from the Niko Niko’s Facebook page saying, “Guess where I am?”. This picture prompted speculation about Niko Niko’s possibly opening up a location in our...
glasstire.com

Houston Gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art has Closed

In a newsletter email and social media post, the Houston-based gallery Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art (NLFA) announced that it has officially closed as of yesterday, September 30. NLFA, which originally operated in Houston from the late 1990s to the early 2000s, reopened in 2019. Since then, the space’s 5,000-square-foot River Oaks-adjacent location has presented over thirty exhibitions, including solo shows by artists such as Mary Flanagan, Cruz Ortiz, and McKay Otto. The gallery’s current exhibitions by JooYoung Choi and Libbie Masterson were originally set to close on November 5.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
fox26houston.com

Houston doctor first in the country to offer new cataracts procedure

HOUSTON - Cataracts are something that will affect each and every one of us as we age. It's basically sun damage to the eyes. A woman from Missouri City is one of the first patients to undergo surgery, using new state-of-the-art technology for cataracts. She's in awe of seeing clearly once more.
howafrica.com

Real Estate Investors File Lawsuit After Being Denied Property Near Houston

James and Misty Ra-Amari, an African American couple who are real estate investors from Houston, Texas have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit claiming that a local real estate agent allegedly rejected their intention to buy condos last August. The couple says that the realtor turned them away as well as Misty’s sister, Rosemary Afful, because they were Black.
Chron.com

Chron.com

