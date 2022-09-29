Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at house party in La Puente
Authorities Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in La Puente.The incident unfolded at a house party in the 800 block of North Eldon Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It was there that deputies arrived to a call of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they located two victims - a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The man died there, while the woman survived and was in stable condition. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
foxla.com
LASD deputy allegedly assaulted in Lakewood, suspect escapes
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station. The assault occurred...
Santa Clarita Radio
Man And Women Arrested Outside SCV Sheriff’s Station For Possession Of Drugs
A man and woman were arrested just outside the SCV Sheriff’s Station where deputies found several containers of drugs, including fentanyl. On Monday, deputies entering Golden Valley Road near Robert C. Lee Parkway in Canyon Country immediately observed a vehicle with expired registration and a reported stolen license plate, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses CA as defendant in deadly police chase that killed Covina couple
LOS ANGELES – Having already dismissed the cities of Baldwin Park and West Covina as defendants in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, a judge has now done the same with the state of California. The plaintiffs, all family members of...
LAPD officers shot at by suspect in alley
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot at overnight while conducting an investigation in the department's Southeast Division. Southeast Division Gang Enforcement Detail officers were responding to a radio call of shots fired when they themselves were met with gunfire after encountering a suspect in an alley. The officers, who were not injured, returned fire towards the suspect, according to LAPD. It's the second time in just over a week that LAPD Southeast gang enforcement officers have been shot at by suspects, according to LAPD chief Michael Moore. A short pursuit ensued after both parties exchanged gun fire. Two suspects, including the gunman, were arrested after crashing their getaway vehicle. Both are facing attempted murder charges. The exact location of this incident is unclear at this moment.
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station To Take Part In Active Shooter Training Exercise At Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School on Monday. On Monday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, is scheduled to take part in active shooter training at Valencia High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect evades capture after assaulting deputy in Lakewood
Deputies Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff's deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home, leading to a standoff. According to a watch commander with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries after the alleged assault. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard, the watch commander said.The suspect allegedly fled to a nearby residence in the area of Jersey Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard. Authorities set up a perimeter and were in a standoff with the suspect, yet no one was inside the dwelling when law enforcement finally gained entry into the residence around 11:30 p.m.The sheriff's Lakewood station urged anyone with information regarding the suspect to call them at 562-623-3500.
calcoastnews.com
Suspect on the run after killing woman in Montecito
A driver is accused of intentionally striking a woman with a vehicle in Montecito Thursday morning, ultimately killing her. Shortly before 5:35 a.m., a 911 caller reported a woman had been heard screaming in the 800 block of East Mountain Drive. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the roadway. The woman was seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
signalscv.com
Details emerge in Canyon Country baby death case
During a preliminary hearing this week, new details emerged regarding the death of Jelani Taylor, a 2-month old who died under the care of her Canyon Country father. The witnesses during the prelim hearing — a hearing used to determine if the case should head to trial — said that her father, Marcel Taylor, was “flat” and “calm” in his reaction to his baby girl being found unresponsive in the early morning on Sept. 26, 2021.
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
1 Killed in Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash on 605 Freeway
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A fiery single-vehicle collision into a tree on the side of the 605 Freeway left one person dead at the scene Friday night, Sept. 30, in the city of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department along with California Highway Santa Fe Springs Station responded...
One Killed in Crash on 101 Freeway
A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase
Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase.
Comments / 0