Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy. The program allows students to confidentially report tips...
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 2
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at...
WNEM
Perfect football weather Friday & a gorgeous weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High pressure has made for some fantastic weather leading into this weekend!. Speaking of, the weekend also holds more bright skies too. We will just have breezy conditions to deal with. For forecasts of some of your favorite high school teams facing off this evening for...
Comments / 0