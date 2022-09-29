ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for their 50th anniversary, which took place on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Terre Haute, IN
Entertainment
Indiana Daily Student

Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location

Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Casy#Indiana State University#Wtwo Wawv#Wawv
WTWO/WAWV

After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh

Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, two Paris residents are dead after an early morning apartment fire on Saturday. Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Chick-fil-A, Union Health partner to help area kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health and Chick-Fil-A are partnering to help area youth. On Oct. 4, the restaurant will host UHF Spirit Day, 100% of the proceeds from all mobile orders will go to the Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to families...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday

Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy