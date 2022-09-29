Read full article on original website
Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for their 50th anniversary, which took place on […]
WTHI
Around 10,000 expected in Terre Haute this weekend for cross-country event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cross-country competitions are drawing nearly 10,000 people to Terre Haute. Runners, coaches, and fans will be at the "LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country course. Four races are happening, and in total, over 5,000 athletes will take to the course. Organizers say local hotels and hotels...
WTHI
First City Music Festival underway in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The First City Music Festival is currently underway in Vincennes. This is the third year for the event. The idea for the event started as simple fall get together with friends. "We we're at another Bluegrass event up in Bean Blossom, Indiana" said Dunn. "We got...
Fruitridge Festival hosts over 20 local artists, scarecrow competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been over three years in the making for the organizers of the Fruitridge Festival of the Arts. 2019 marked the first time the event moved partially outdoors. In 2019 and 2021, however, the event was plagued by heavy rain. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. […]
Indiana Daily Student
Crumble Coffee and Bakery opens a third Bloomington location
Crumble Coffee and Bakery has opened a third Bloomington location, sitting at the corner of Atwater Avenue and Swain Avenue, behind Mother Bear’s Pizza. There was a soft opening Sept. 22, where they quietly opened the doors, serving their full drink menu along with baked goods. Opening the new...
G2E: Evansville North edges by Vincennes Lincoln 17-14
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Evansville North edges by Vincennes Lincoln 17-14.
Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
WTHR
John Mellencamp announces 76-show US tour, starting at IU
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier rocker John Mellencamp is heading out on tour next year, starting close to home. The Seymour, Ind. native announced a 76-show tour Thursday at the opening of his permanent exhibition at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The "Live and In Person 2023" tour will...
After two year hiatus, Union Hospital ‘Community Baby Shower’ returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Health providers filled the Haute City Center on Saturday, as Union Hospital’s “Community baby shower” returned after a two-year break caused by the pandemic. There were over 20 healthcare services and providers on hand to help provide education and resources on pregnancy, childbirth and infant care. There were two birth simulations […]
WTHI
Newport Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of engine revving action
NEWPORT, Ind. (WTHI) - Rev your engines, folks!. The Newport Antique Auto Hill Climb is back for another year of action!. This annual event is known to bring in tens of thousands of folks to the area! There's a flea market, food vendors, and a car show!. The fun doesn't...
WTHI
New 12 Points Ordinance hopes to expand development and growth even more in the area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley neighborhood has seen a lot of positive growth in recent years. Now, a new city ordinance is looking to further that growth and development. In the 12 Points Neighborhood in Terre Haute, several new businesses have opened in the last two years....
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
MyWabashValley.com
Counsel’s Corner: What to do if involved in a slip-and-fall accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Team Green Law joins GDL for another important legal discussion in Counsel’s Corner. This month we are talking about what to do if you are involved in a slip-and-fall type accident. Know your legal rights and call Team Green Law at 317-563-0732.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Dora Darlene Baugh
Dora Darlene (Marsh) Baugh, 81, of Bloomington, passed away, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Golden Living Center in Bloomington. She was born August 21, 1941, in Bedford, to Delbert and Nellie (Keith) Marsh. Dora was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired from Thompson/RCA in Bloomington.
wyrz.org
State Police Lieutenant and Hendricks County Resident Promoted to Captain
(Indianapolis, IN) – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Brad P. Hoffeditz to the rank of Captain. Captain Hoffeditz will serve as the Deputy Chief Counsel within the Indiana State Police Legal Office. Hoffeditz, who is originally from St....
MyWabashValley.com
2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, two Paris residents are dead after an early morning apartment fire on Saturday. Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
WTHI
Wabash Valley school corporation addresses photo of students displaying racial slur
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation says it's taking action after concerns about a picture on social media. The picture showed students holding papers with letters spelling out a racial slur. Concerned community members reached out to us, saying the students were from North Daviess Community Schools.
MyWabashValley.com
Chick-fil-A, Union Health partner to help area kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health and Chick-Fil-A are partnering to help area youth. On Oct. 4, the restaurant will host UHF Spirit Day, 100% of the proceeds from all mobile orders will go to the Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to families...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Home slated for demolition turns out to be 100-year-old log cabin
A 100-year-old house in Martinsville, Indiana, was set to be demolished to make room for a parking lot. But when they started to tear it down, they discovered it’s actually a log cabin. Now, people there are taking a Lincoln Logs approach to saving it from the wrecking ball.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes Main Street closure on Monday
Drivers in Vincennes will see a few changes next week. On Monday, October 3, Kerns Excavating will close Main Street. The closure will take place between Bauer Drive and Henry Sievers Road. Officials say the detour will be Hart Street to Lower hart Street Road to Henry Sievers Road. It’s...
