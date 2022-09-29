Read full article on original website
Hundreds walk to raise money to fight Alzheimer’s
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. “Today’s turnout has been fantastic,” said Kristal Corrion. Bay City residents laced up their sneakers for...
Ok2Say reports increase in tips since December 2021
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. Okay2Say announced reports of planned school attacks and threats topped the list of tips reported since the tragedy. The program allows students to confidentially report tips...
Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High School
Saginaw Spirit Celebrates Season Opener
Alma Public Schools Superintendent addresses threat towards high school
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.
Flint releases statistics showing reduction in crime from last year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Statistics released Friday by the Flint Police Department show a reduction in overall crime from last year. Murder/nonnegligent manslaughter is down 50 percent for 2022 in comparison to 2021. First-degree criminal sexual conduct is down just over 70 percent compared to 2021. Overall crime is down...
Flint enters final phase of lead pipe replacement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has entered the final phase of its lead pipe replacement program. The city has replaced 95 percent of its lead pipes as of Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The city was supposed...
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
Police: Stolen firearm recovered from backpack after stabbing at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A stolen firearm was recovered from the backpack of a student after a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Sept. 22. The stabbing resulted in the injuries of two 17-year-old students, and the arrest of 18-year-old Louie Miller Jr., who is also a student at the high school.
At Merrill High School, football runs in the family
MERRILL, Mich. (WNEM) - The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night. The team is now 6-0 after defeating Morrice. At halftime, things were looking good from quarterback Joel Tack’s point of view. “Our line’s...
Suspect arrested after armed robbery at party store
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A 28-year-old Bridgeport man was arrested after an armed robbery at a party store. The crime took place at 1:35 a.m. on Sept. 28 at Damore’s Party Store in Bridgeport Township. The suspect entered the store, displayed what was believed to be a real...
