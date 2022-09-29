SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Alma Public Schools Superintendent Stacey Criner talked to TV 5 about threats aimed at the high school. Criner tells us the school district worked with authorities to investigate the threat after a tip came in September 21st. It was determined that there was no active threat to students and staff. Criner told us three students were expelled on Tuesday. She did not say if the trio was connected to the threat.

ALMA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO