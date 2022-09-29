Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Secret Fountain
In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IGN
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: Cyno: Path of the Lone Wolf Trailer
Learn more about Cyno in this Genshin Impact trailer, including the character's abilities like his exploration talent, elemental skills, and combat abilities. Whether it's the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs...The General Mahamatra's footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno's persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
IGN
Tinker Knight Boss Guide
In Shovel Knight Dig, if you survive the arduous trials Smeltworks has for you, you'll be rewarded with a battle against the fiery Tinker Knight. To defeat Tinker Knight you'll need to not only avoid his various attacks, but you'll also need to remain prepared to dodge what this stage's volatile terrain will throw at you.
IGN
How-To Guides
Shovel Knight Dig is Yacht Club Games' newest entry in the Shovel Knight franchise and though it isn't the most complex game on the market, you may still have a few burning questions after the game's tutorial. After all, Shovel Knight Dig does feature a few secrets that can be difficult to discover on your own.
IGN
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
IGN
10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
IGN
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
IGN
Ubisoft Announces Playtests for a New Co-Op Shooter, Project U
Ubisoft has just announced a new co-op shooter, Project U. Almost nothing is known about the upcoming game, which was announced today, but Ubisoft has already opened registration for its upcoming playtests. “Codename ‘Project U’ explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against...
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
Evil Geniuses win two tiebreaker matches in Worlds Play-In event
Evil Geniuses won both of their Group A tiebreaker matches on Sunday to secure a spot in the Round 2
IGN
Immortality Wiki Guide
Minsky is the second movie in Immortality and we see Marissa (The One) make a return. She plays the role of Franny, who is the lover of a murdered artist. Actor Carl Greenwood plays the role of a New York detective and is responsible for uncovering the truth behind the artist’s murder.
IGN
Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
IGN
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #664: Our Favourite First-Person Shooters
Bang! This week's IGN UK Podcast is all about shooters. Cardy has Overwatch 2 impressions to share, Mat J has been getting stuck into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and Matt P has been enjoying the Doom-inspired Prodeus. They then share some of their favourite FPS games, as well as some that have been lost to time, but live long in the heart.
IGN
Divine Intervention
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Divine Intervention Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
Comments / 0