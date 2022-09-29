Read full article on original website
Related
Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job
What the papers sayFormer Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.The Sun also carries gossip surrounding who Wolves will target as their new boss, with the paper reporting the club is looking at Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim. The 37-year-old is reportedly at the top of their list of candidates.Elsewhere,...
Pep Guardiola: 'Zero problems' for Man City when I leave
Pep Guardiola does not see any problems for Manchester City when he decides to leave the club.
Erling Haaland & Phil Foden on 'dream' Manchester derby hat tricks
Erling Haaland & Phil Foden on 'dream' Manchester derby hat tricks.
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Twitter reacts as Man City pummel Man Utd in 1st half of derby
Twitter reacts as Man City pummel Man Utd in 1st half of derby.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Conti Cup preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Conti Cup group stage clash between Aston Villa & Man Utd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Christopher Nkunku, Neymar, David De Gea, Ilkay Gundogan, James Maddison, Marco Asensio & more.
Embarrassing Man Utd drop further behind Man City in every way
Man United show no signs of improvement as Man City dominate again
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steven Gerrard gives contract update on Arsenal target Douglas Luiz
Steven Gerrard speaks about the contract situation regarding Arsenal target Douglas Luiz.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Manchester derby team news; Harry Maguire; stopping Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of his first Manchester derby as Man Utd manager.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Haaland & Foden hit hat tricks in thrashing
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City embarrassed rivals Manchester United with a 6-3 win at the Etihad.
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
Reading vs Tottenham - Conti Cup preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about the all-WSL group stage clash between Reading & Tottenham in the Continental Cup.
Harry Kane sets two Premier League records in north London derby
Harry Kane set two Premier League scoring records in the north London derby against Arsenal.
90min
863
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0