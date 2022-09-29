Read full article on original website
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland after Manchester derby hat trick
Pep Guardiola hails Erling Haaland after Manchester derby hat trick.
Jose Mourinho records himself watching Roma's win over Inter from team bus
Jose Mourinho filmed himself watching Roma's win over Inter from the car park.
Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Conti Cup preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Conti Cup group stage clash between Aston Villa & Man Utd.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
Pep Guardiola: 'Zero problems' for Man City when I leave
Pep Guardiola does not see any problems for Manchester City when he decides to leave the club.
Twitter reacts as Man City pummel Man Utd in 1st half of derby
Twitter reacts as Man City pummel Man Utd in 1st half of derby.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Erik ten Hag wins September's Premier League Manager of the Month award
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Manchester derby team news; Harry Maguire; stopping Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of his first Manchester derby as Man Utd manager.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
Man City 6-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as Haaland & Foden hit hat tricks in thrashing
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City embarrassed rivals Manchester United with a 6-3 win at the Etihad.
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings as Gunners cruise to north London derby victory
Player ratings from the north London derby clash between Arsenal & Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium.
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle: Magpies run riot against 10-man Cottagers
An early Fulham red card allowed Newcastle United to run rampant at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with Eddie Howe's men running out 4-1 winners.
Erling Haaland's father suggests striker wants to prove himself across Europe's top leagues
Erling Haaland's father has revealed he is looking to test himself across Europe, suggesting he may not stay at Man City for long.
Conor Gallagher admits Chelsea winner at Crystal Palace was 'a bit jammy'
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has said he was a tad fortunate to score his side's winner at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
