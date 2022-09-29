Read full article on original website
Flushing rings in October with annual Harvest Fest
FLUSHING, MI -- Flushing’s downtown was filled with vendors, food and activities for families Saturday for its annual Harvest Fest. The festival, organized by the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, was from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. The event saw Flushing’s main street blocked off for the festivities with events happening in a small square outside of the Edward Jones building, 121 E. Main St.
Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter
Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: ATL Authentic Jamaican Jerk brings flavorful experience to Flint
FLINT, MI - Angela Thomas Lots was born and raised in Chicago. She moved to Flint five years ago with her husband, who worked at General Motors. Lots wanted to eat at a jerk chicken place in Flint, but her husband told her there weren’t any options. In Chicago,...
Actual haunted Michigan theater turned into ghostly Halloween attraction
BIRMINGHAM, MI - Forget playing movies in October at this historic Michigan movie theater. Already said to be haunted, the Birmingham 8 has instead been turned into a haunted attraction leading up to Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live event production company, to create the experience it calls...
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
The 20 Best Things to do in Frankenmuth, MI
Frankenmuth is an attractive city in eastern Michigan. It takes approximately one hour to drive from Frankenmuth to Lansing. There are numerous activities that visitors can engage in, especially in summer. The small-Bavarian town is a major tourist destination attracting visitors throughout the year. You can go to Frankenmuth for a romantic getaway. It’s exciting festive celebrations, charming downtown core, covered bridge, and beautiful parks are some places that attract visitors. If you want to visit this city, here are the twenty best things to do in Frankenmuth.
Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
Michigan’s secret fruit looks like a mango but tastes like a banana
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Tucked away off Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, a small grove of trees is home to Michigan’s most famous “secret” fruit: the pawpaw. While most pawpaws — also called the Michigan banana — are picked in the wild, this patch is one of the few in the state lovingly tended to.
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 2
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this week
If you've been craving a delicious chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more.
Saginaw shelter’s pet adoption fees reduced to $25, $10 for first week of October
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Center, beginning this week, will participate in a national “Empty the Shelters” initiative, offering reduced adoption rates for cats and dogs, officials said. The “Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular” event kicks off from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Open house planned to provide details, let residents offer suggestions for Genesee County’s first state park
FLINT, MI -- A public open house next week will give residents a chance to get information on planning for Michigan’s newest state park and to offer suggestions for the project. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
See 54 photos from Swartz Creek hosting Linden in high school football
FLINT, MI -- Swartz Creek High School hosted Linden High School for a football game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Linden won with a final core of 23-7. Prior to this game, Swartz Creek had gone undefeated for five games. This game puts Linden one win away from playing for the Metro League Stripes Division championship.
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
