Flushing, MI

The Flint Journal

Flushing rings in October with annual Harvest Fest

FLUSHING, MI -- Flushing’s downtown was filled with vendors, food and activities for families Saturday for its annual Harvest Fest. The festival, organized by the Flushing Chamber of Commerce, was from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. The event saw Flushing’s main street blocked off for the festivities with events happening in a small square outside of the Edward Jones building, 121 E. Main St.
FLUSHING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Carosello Pasta feels at home in Dexter

Carosello Pasta pastificio & market has become a popular destination for those who have an appetite for fresh pasta. The market, which is located in downtown Dexter at 3126 Broad Street, opened in April and it’s become a go-to location for many in the community. The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to owners Chelsea Lisiecki and Mike Carosello to see how things are going since opening their shop.
DEXTER, MI
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Frankenmuth, MI

Frankenmuth is an attractive city in eastern Michigan. It takes approximately one hour to drive from Frankenmuth to Lansing. There are numerous activities that visitors can engage in, especially in summer. The small-Bavarian town is a major tourist destination attracting visitors throughout the year. You can go to Frankenmuth for a romantic getaway. It’s exciting festive celebrations, charming downtown core, covered bridge, and beautiful parks are some places that attract visitors. If you want to visit this city, here are the twenty best things to do in Frankenmuth.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Flint mobile food pantry dates and locations announced for October 2022

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint families can get nutritious food that limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for October at locations throughout the city. The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are announcing the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, October 2

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Hundreds of people across the state are hitting the pavement to find a cure for Alzheimer’s, and a group in Bay City kicked off that fight. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 1. Updated: Oct. 1, 2022 at...
BAY CITY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
