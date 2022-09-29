ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda Talks About Why He Isn't All-In on EVs — and What Made Him Do a ‘Happy Dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day

Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
