Clayton News Daily

Women Rescues And Raises A Baby Sparrow | The Dodo Wild Hearts

Watch this little sparrow come back to thank the woman who rescued him. Keep up with Taylor on Instagram: https://thedo.do/theplantydropper. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more...
ANIMALS
Clayton News Daily

Empire State Building Gets a Makeover for 'Mean Girls' Day

It's one of the most iconic days of the year in pop culture, and the Empire State Building is celebrating alongside the rest of us!. Every Oct. 3 since 2004 has been recognized as Mean Girls Day thanks to the hit film from Tina Fey starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried.
ENTERTAINMENT
Clayton News Daily

Tiny Abandoned Peahen Finds her True Colors | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Woman raises and releases a baby peahen - watch her come back for breakfast everyday 💙. Special thanks to Miss Holly & Lauren! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/desertdognm & Instagram: https://thedo.do/DesertDogNM. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
ANIMALS
Rebel Wilson
Adam Devine
Clayton News Daily

Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)

It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Clayton News Daily

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther

We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther. Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." "We know what you whisper. They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike. Show them who we...
MOVIES
Clayton News Daily

ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Channels Restored on Dish and Sling TV

UPDATE (10/3/2022):. Dish and Sling TV customers are sure to be thrilled as the providers restored access to Disney-owned TV channels which had been disabled over the weekend. Disney and Dish have reportedly come to an agreement for the time being, according to Deadline, after a dispute led to the networks including ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo, and Disney Channel going dark at midnight on September 30. “We have reached a handshake agreement with DISH/Sling TV, which properly reflects fair market value and terms for The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled content,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement shared by Deadline. “As a result, we are pleased to restore our portfolio of networks on a temporary basis while both parties work to finalize a new deal.”
TV & VIDEOS
