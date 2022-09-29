Read full article on original website
Report: Lakers Seriously Considered Trading Westbrook to Pacers
With the NBA regular season on the horizon, there is some optimism around the Lakers as they embark on their journey to prove their doubters wrong this season. Russell Westbrook caught much of the blame for last season's struggles and it appears the team's front office recently entertained moving the future Hall of Famer.
Potential No. 1 2023 NBA Draft Pick Takes Shot at Other Top Prospect
French phenom Victor Wembanyama did not mince his words Monday when sharing his thoughts on G League star Scoot Henderson ahead of their anticipated two-game series in Nevada this week. The 7-foot-4 prospect is widely viewed as a generational talent whose expected...
Report: Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns was in hospital with infection
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was so ill last week with a throat infection that he was hospitalized on bed rest for days, ESPN reported. The infection also caused Towns, 26, to have trouble breathing, and he told the media on Monday that he had only been cleared to walk two days earlier, when he attended a team event on Saturday.
Reports: OBJ Was at Giants Facility to Visit Shepard
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at the Giants facility on Monday, as first reported by Josina Anderson, sparking speculation that the 29-year-old might be entertaining a return to the franchise that he began his career with. However, it seems...
Boston
Nia Long breaks silence on Instagram, discusses ‘mental health’ following Ime Udoka suspension
The actress first met Udoka in 2010 and shares a 10-year-old son with the coach. Actress Nia Long returned to social media on Tuesday for the first time since news broke about the yearlong suspension of her longtime partner, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. In a post on Instagram,...
