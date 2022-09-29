Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages
UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at 850-435-1800.
The city is currently working with the phone vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
