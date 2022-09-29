ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola International Airport, Pensacola Energy phone lines experiencing outages

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIhyw_0iFUQSNu00

UPDATE: Service has been restored, according to the City of Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Pensacola International Airport and Pensacola Energy phone lines are currently experiencing outages and are unable to receive incoming calls.

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

The city said if you have a gas outage, suspect a gas leak or have a gas-related emergency, to call the Pensacola Energy Call Center at 850-435-1800.

The city is currently working with the phone vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

OBA

Gulf Shores close to awarding $19.2M for Waterway East work

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is poised to award the bid for improvements along Waterway East Boulevard from State Route 59 to the proposed new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway to Asphalt Services for $19.2 million. The council will discuss the bid at an Oct....
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Cell reception in Orange Beach strengthens with new utility poles

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents in Orange Beach are struggling with “dead zones” areas where there is little to no cell reception. City officials are hoping a new fleet of utility poles will strengthen cellphone reception.  Kit Alexander with the City of Orange beach believes weak cell reception could be dangerous especially when there’s […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Drought returns to portions of NW Florida

Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
