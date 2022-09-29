Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
California agricultural workers win rights most Americans haven’t had in 50 years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After his office initially said it couldn’t support it, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 Wednesday, introducing a process for California farm workers to unionize that most Americans do not have access to. California agricultural workers are not the first or only individuals with that option but the process is […]
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
suttercounty.org
Sutter county ready to be first California county to offer ELECTRONIC VITAL RECORDS
Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 876 September 28th which allows California County Recorders the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of paper-based certificates. Sutter County is on target to be the first county in California to offer this service, said Sutter County...
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
PLANetizen
Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks
A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
Small businesses, minorities may be heavily affected by gas appliance bans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California and the Sacramento region move toward a low-carbon economy, small and minority-owned businesses of all kinds will be affected by this complex transition. From stoves to hot water, natural gas is used to power many homes and businesses here in California. Some experts say...
Stockton Unified apologizes after photos of class assignment circulate on social media
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District is apologizing Friday after photos surfaced online showing students at the Weber Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan as part of a school assignment. According to a statement school district officials sent to...
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
KCRA.com
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
davisvanguard.org
Powerful Statement Given by Brave Witness in Domestic Violence Case Before Sentencing – Judge Still Reduces Felony to Misdemeanor
WOODLAND, CA – What initially was scheduled as a pre-hearing conference became a plea hearing in the matter of a domestic abuse case here this week in Yolo County Superior Court. And, before the final sentence was given, an emotional—and upset—victim offered testimony directed toward the court about justice...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Vigil held for man killed by Sacramento County deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A candlelight vigil was held for a Sacramento man who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy outside his own home on Wednesday. Jaime Naranjo, 55, was killed at his home in South Sacramento after authorities say he threatened a deputy with a machete. Naranjo’s family says he was only […]
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
actionnewsnow.com
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
Comments / 4