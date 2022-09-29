Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back/ankle) doubtful for Saints in London
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is considered doubtful for Sunday's Week 4 game in London versus the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Winston was unable to practice this week, putting Andy Dalton in line to start for the Saints across the pond. Michael Thomas (foot) has already been ruled out, so Dalton will be working with Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) as his top receivers. Alvin Kamara (ribs) could potentially benefit from additional dump-offs and Taysom Hill may mix in for some gadget plays near the goal line.
Mahomes throws for 3 TDs, Chiefs overwhelm Buccaneers 41-31
TAMPA, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, including an electrifying jump pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (foot) officially out for Saints on Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) is out for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Thomas sat out practice all week after injuring his foot in Week 3. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) should have larger target shares in London on Sunday, and there will also be more snaps available for Tre'Quan Smith (concussion). Alvin Kamara (ribs) is another potential beneficiary from Thomas' absence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong heads to Cardinals' bench on Friday night
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. DeJong will head to the bench after Tommy Edman was chosen as Friday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 122 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 9.8% barrel rate and a .271...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) questionable for Week 4
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday. He will carry the questionable designation into Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Jones' current Week 4 projection includes 3.6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes sitting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 230 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .236 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Ryan O'Hearn starting Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Ryan O'Hearn is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. O'Hearn is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Our models project O'Hearn for 0.8 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.6...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson batting seventh on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlson will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Lars Nootbaar returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carlson for 9.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with J.P. Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
Comments / 0