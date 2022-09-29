MoCo Board of Education Discusses Evidence of Learning End-of-Year and Performance Data and Makes Administrative Appointments

Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Rockville Recognized for Award-Winning Comprehensive Plan
The City of Rockville has been awarded an American Planning Association Award from the APA’s National Capital Area Chapter for Excellence in Planning for the city’s recently adopted Rockville 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The award highlights the significant and successful efforts of the Mayor and Council, Planning Commission, staff...
Bay Net
Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
mocoshow.com
Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Working Draft to be presented to the Planning Board on October 6
Draft of the plan considers new roads to be included in the program and updates to existing roads that are currently in the program. The Montgomery County Planning Department will present the Working Draft of the update to the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan to the Montgomery County Planning Board at their meeting on October 6, 2022. The Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update is the first comprehensive update to the Rustic Roads Functional Master Plansince the original plan was approved in 1996.
mocoshow.com
Applications for Abortion Access Grants Program Due By 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10.
The County’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Grants Management are seeking applications from qualified Community Based Organizations (CBOs) providing direct services that support the right to access abortion care in the County. Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct.10. Resolution 19-1357 provides...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on October 3, 2022
Committees will review proposed zoning changes to establish the Downtown Silver Spring Overlay Zone and modify setbacks for placing an antenna on existing structures; legislation to change the electrical licensing process; the Ten-Year Comprehensive Water Supply and Sewerage Systems Plan; and receive an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
Fairfax Times
Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE
Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
WTOP
New Montgomery Co. website focuses on flood risks
The devastation from Hurricane Ian is a reminder of the dangers of flooding. Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, have launched a website to prepare residents for natural disasters that result in flooding. Flooding is the most frequent and costliest natural disaster. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
theriver953.com
Airport Terminal of the Future coming to Winchester
The Winchester Regional Airport Authority announced that it was awarded a contract for the Airport Terminal of the Future project for $10.2 million. The project by G-W Management Services, LLC. will replace the terminal building to meet airfield safety criteria defined by the Federal Aviation Administration. The new terminal will...
Frederick County high school student recorded using racial slurs
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A video of a Governor Thomas Johnson High School student saying racial slurs circulated on social media through the middle of the week. Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement that the student in the videos had been identified. The original Facebook post claimed that the student […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her elementary school teachers...
Towerlight
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response
On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3, as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Maryland’s Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. TU TPUSA, a conservative activist group, will host...
mymcmedia.org
Among ‘Sandwich Generation,’ Gaithersburg Ranks 7th Best in U.S.
Fortune magazine recently completed a new study to identify the top 25 cities in the country where multi-generational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well being. Gaithersburg ranked seventh in the country. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October...
WJLA
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Police to Hold ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event on October 5
Get to know the men and women who protect and serve our city. The Rockville City Police Department invites community members for National Coffee with a Cop Day from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Starbucks in the Fallsgrove Village Center, 14941 Shady Grove Road. Chief Victor Brito, RCPD...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
mocoshow.com
‘The Nurse and the Midwife: The Story of Clara Barton and Emma Jones of Gibson Grove’ Will Be Montgomery History Presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 4
Clara Barton touched many lives as the Civil War’s “Angel of the Battlefield” and later as president of the American Red Cross. Behind the scenes, others supported her efforts and kept her household running smoothly. Among the many Black people Barton employed over the years, none maintained a closer, longer-lasting relationship with Barton than Emma Jones of the Gibson Grove community in Cabin John. The story of their relationship will be the subject of a Montgomery History online presentation at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
