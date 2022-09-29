ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Unable To Process US Bank Transactions, Implementing Fix

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on Sunday suffered a snag, which prevented transactions from user accounts based in the United States from getting processed. The company stated that the problem had been identified and was being resolved. "At this time, we are unable to accept payments from or process withdrawals from US...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masayoshi Son
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
STOCKS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Vision Fund#Investment Fund#Linus Banking#Business Personal Finance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Industry#Softbank Group Corp Sftbf#Doordash#Vision Fund 2
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Roche names Sause head of diagnostics arm

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding (ROG.S) has named Matt Sause, head of Roche Diagnostics' North America region, to lead the group's diagnostics business, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

World's Top Banks Have 0.01% Exposure To Cryptos: Report

The top banks in the world hold crypto assets worth around $9 billion, according to a Basel Committee report. Nineteen of the largest financial institutions in the world were a part of the study. Seven of the banks were from Europe, 10 were from the Americas and two were from the rest of the world.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
PETS
Benzinga

Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Fires 40% Of Staff: Report

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX reportedly laid off 40% of its workforce, citing a global economic slowdown. According to a report, 50 to 70 employees of the 150 workers at the exchange were asked to leave the company. The employees were told they no longer needed to report for work on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
91K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy