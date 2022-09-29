Nope , no reason except to punish the inmates and keep the truth from being told . No one is crazy out here ADOC who has family behind your walls .
ADOC, is nothing more than modern day consentration camps.poor medical attention and the food isn't good for you.not to mention the violence.i know from personal experience I served 21yrs in the system.yes I consider myself an authorty on the mechanics of the broke down system.Jerry Stout #145087
All these Alabama jail systems need to be investigated... n Houston county if a woman is on her cycle they only give her 3 pads for the week,toilet paper is tough,if u have allergies they make it difficult for you to eat, they change your court date while youre in jail without telling you making you sit longer...they treat them like animals
