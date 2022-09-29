Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham

A joint law enforcement investigation in Bellingham led to the seizure of nearly $1.7 million worth of fentanyl earlier this week, Homeland Security reported.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the seizure, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Homeland Security Investigation Pacific Northwest first reported the seizure of more than eight kilograms of fentanyl in a tweet Wednesday evening, Sept. 28.

“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” the tweet read.

Homeland Security Seattle spokesperson David Yost told The Bellingham Herald in an email that he couldn’t provide any more information about the seizure other than to confirm it was the result of a joint law enforcement operation in Bellingham that involved Homeland Security Investigations.

Yost wrote that he will update with more information when available, but added, “I don’t think that will be soon.”

The Whatcom County Jail log shows that Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez, 40, and Garrett D. Robinson, 37, were both booked Wednesday, Sept. 28, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater confirmed in an email to The Bellingham Herald that both were related to Wednesday’s seizure.

“We are working with our Federal partners. This is an active investigation. No information will be released at this time,” Slater wrote.

A gram of fentanyl purchased on the street can cost between $150 and $200, according to Bedrock Recovery Center, meaning the 8.34 kilograms of fentanyl shown in a photo with the Homeland Security tweet could be worth up to $1.67 million.

The fentanyl shown in the photo appeared to be in the M30 blue pill form made to look like prescription oxycodone pills, rather than the “rainbow” colored pills that may law enforcement organizations around the country have warned about because of their bright, varied colors that resemble candy and could be attractive to children.