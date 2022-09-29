ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TaDi_0iFUPQef00

A joint law enforcement investigation in Bellingham led to the seizure of nearly $1.7 million worth of fentanyl earlier this week, Homeland Security reported.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the seizure, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Homeland Security Investigation Pacific Northwest first reported the seizure of more than eight kilograms of fentanyl in a tweet Wednesday evening, Sept. 28.

“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” the tweet read.

Homeland Security Seattle spokesperson David Yost told The Bellingham Herald in an email that he couldn’t provide any more information about the seizure other than to confirm it was the result of a joint law enforcement operation in Bellingham that involved Homeland Security Investigations.

Yost wrote that he will update with more information when available, but added, “I don’t think that will be soon.”

The Whatcom County Jail log shows that Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez, 40, and Garrett D. Robinson, 37, were both booked Wednesday, Sept. 28, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater confirmed in an email to The Bellingham Herald that both were related to Wednesday’s seizure.

“We are working with our Federal partners. This is an active investigation. No information will be released at this time,” Slater wrote.

A gram of fentanyl purchased on the street can cost between $150 and $200, according to Bedrock Recovery Center, meaning the 8.34 kilograms of fentanyl shown in a photo with the Homeland Security tweet could be worth up to $1.67 million.

The fentanyl shown in the photo appeared to be in the M30 blue pill form made to look like prescription oxycodone pills, rather than the “rainbow” colored pills that may law enforcement organizations around the country have warned about because of their bright, varied colors that resemble candy and could be attractive to children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdIsg_0iFUPQef00
A joint law enforcement investigation in Bellingham, Wash., led to the seizure of nearly $1.7 million worth of fentanyl on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Homeland Security reported. Homeland Security Investigations Pacific Northwest/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 25

Michael Bilson
3d ago

The ONLY TIME America has had a Reduction in Overdose Deaths was under President Trump!!Your child is far more likely to experience a Blue Pill than a school shooter. Over 70,000 Children Dead this year. Border Security is National Security!MAGA 2024

Reply(11)
9
GeeMaree
2d ago

It comes into the east and west coast's by boat and seaplanes too...and with all the underground tunneling, the "wall" was a joke to begin with

Reply
3
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Occupant injured and home destroyed in Blaine fire Saturday evening

BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 7:05pm on Saturday, October 1st, to the 100 block of Poplar View Street in Blaine due to a report of a residential structure fire. According to initial radio transmissions at the time, there were several 911 callers reporting the fire. Firefighters...
BLAINE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
3K+
Followers
121
Post
865K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

