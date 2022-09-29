ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunken Georgia man allegedly steals Wiese Industries forklift

A Georgia man was arrested Monday evening on a forklift that he allegedly stole from Wiese Industries in Perry. Charges of theft and OWI are pending against Lewis Lopez, 26, of 1402 Willis Ave., Perry, and formerly of Georgia, a Perry Police Department spokesperson said. The factory reported to law...
PERRY, GA

