Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A special, annual open house took place at the North Mankato fire department today. At Fire Station two, the community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face at 11 a.m. Attendees were able to tour the station, see firetrucks up-close, learn how to put out a...
Faribault celebrates community on the first day of October
DOWNTOWN FARIBAULT PROVED a busy place Saturday afternoon. It was good to see people out and about on a sun mixed with clouds kind of first day of October. The Faribault Main Street Chili Cook-off drew me downtown to sample chili served outdoors in front of nonprofits and businesses and even on a street corner. For me the event was as much about socializing as tasting chili.
News of the past: Balloonist ends in river with two days of misfortune
The falls of the Little Cannon River must have been a beautiful sight, but early settlers saw it as an opportunity to use the energy for commercial purposes. The mills of Cannon Falls produced good flour and gave work to many. Could the falls of the little Cannon River be...
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain
Local fall festivals kick-off October
NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
River's Edge removes mask requirement
West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team battled the Northfield Raiders to a 1-1 draw, Saturday evening. The Scarlets record sits at 5-4-3 with two games remaining on the season. Next up, West will host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Top 12 Things to do in Faribault Minnesota
If you’re looking for small town charm with tons of history and activities, Faribault Minnesota has to be on your list! Faribault makes a wonderful day trip. However, it would be even better to spend a couple days. From hiking to history (it’s the oldest non-metro historic district in the state!) to arts and delicious food and drinks, Faribault has a wide variety of activities to include in your trip. Below I share the top things to do in Faribault!
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
FAIRFAX, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 4:30 Sunday morning, the Fairfax Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the downtown area. The department reports that the three affected buildings were all a total loss. Fairfax was assisted by ten other agencies, including eight fire departments, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office...
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
Recapping the Blue Earth County sheriff candidate forum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On September 29, Greater Mankato Growth held a forum at the Blue Earth County Library between two Blue Earth County sheriff candidates: Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal. Currently, Barta works as captain for the sheriff’s department. “I’m going to bring the knowledge and experience that...
Wells man killed in fatal tractor accident in Faribault County
