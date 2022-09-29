ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WBKO

Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans, including five...
Reuters

Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says

Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s anti-BDS law prevents discrimination against Israeli citizens and businesses

This guest commentary is a response to a recent Reformer article that argued the state should repeal a law that forbids state contractors from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.  Next April, hundreds of Minnesotans will travel to Israel to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Israel and the […] The post Minnesota’s anti-BDS law prevents discrimination against Israeli citizens and businesses   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
