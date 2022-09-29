Read full article on original website
These Philly women took DNA tests to trace their roots. The results altered their lives.
DNA testing kits that can reveal ancestry have been growing in popularity over the years. But what do people do when they find out life-changing information?
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities
Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church
Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
Philadelphia DA ripped for criticizing 'MAGA states’ when local host presses him on failed crime policies
Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia, claimed that "MAGA" cities and states had a 40% higher homicide rate than those run by Democrats.
The 1980s Philly sweepstakes charlatan who swindled folks out of $2 million in prizes
The thrill of winning something for nothing has powerful pull. It drives state lotteries, powers casinos, and was responsible for fueling a huge sweepstakes boom in 1980s America. One Philadelphia man, Charles “Chuck” Seidman, took advantage of that trend by setting up a company to run those contests. But instead...
Kerri Conner Matchett and Anita Conner
In 1988, having just earned her accounting degree from Howard University, Kerri Conner Matchett was looking forward to joining Anita T. Conner & Associates, the accounting and financial services business her mother founded. Matchett was excited to work alongside her CPA mom in the family’s Elkins Park (now Jenkintown) offices.
'Jim Gardner Way': City Council introduces resolution to honor Action News anchor
A resolution introduced Thursday would rename the stretch of Monument Road-- outside Action News studios-- to "Jim Gardner Way."
Talking Pa. Politics: Taking Pulse of Electorate as Nov. 8 Midterms Near
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, who also once chaired his party’s national operations, predicted Democrats will avoid a red wave in the state’s two big statewide contests this year. Rendell, who also served as Philadelphia’s mayor, talked with NBC10 recently for the second in a series of in-depth...
Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team
The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'
For over 10 years, the Philadelphia Police Department logged the coordinates for crimes "without an exact location" to Disney World. It continued unchecked for years until a news investigation questioned the practice. So they decided to log these crimes into the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn White
1-month old Shawn White was last seen on December 8, 2002, with his father, Thurman R. White, at his father's home in the 200 block of 29th Street in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the Charley Project, the infant was on a weekend visitation with his dad. On December 9, 2002, Thurman went to visit Shawn's mother, Tonya Graham, at her apartment in the 900 block of Vandever Avenue. Tanya was at home with her five other children, one who belonged to Thurman, when Thurman arrived. He did not have Shawn with him, and when Tonya questioned him, he told her a woman would drop Shawn off to her later that day, the Charley Project reports. When the woman did not show up with Shawn after two hours, Tonya and Thurman started to argue about Shawn's whereabouts. Thurman grabbed a knife and stabbed Tonya in the neck three times. Thurman fled her apartment in his 1989 Chevrolet GM4 pickup truck. He turned himself in to the police the following day. Tonya, who was hospitalized, was released after two days.
Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’
The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Experts explain why Philadelphia youth are increasingly the targets and perpetrators of crime
CENTER CITY - As more information comes to light regarding the Roxborough High School shooting, one thing is certain and that is too many kids are getting involved in crime across the area. One of the victims from that shooting had a connection to a carjacking case and kids as...
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season
Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
