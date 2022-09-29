1-month old Shawn White was last seen on December 8, 2002, with his father, Thurman R. White, at his father's home in the 200 block of 29th Street in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the Charley Project, the infant was on a weekend visitation with his dad. On December 9, 2002, Thurman went to visit Shawn's mother, Tonya Graham, at her apartment in the 900 block of Vandever Avenue. Tanya was at home with her five other children, one who belonged to Thurman, when Thurman arrived. He did not have Shawn with him, and when Tonya questioned him, he told her a woman would drop Shawn off to her later that day, the Charley Project reports. When the woman did not show up with Shawn after two hours, Tonya and Thurman started to argue about Shawn's whereabouts. Thurman grabbed a knife and stabbed Tonya in the neck three times. Thurman fled her apartment in his 1989 Chevrolet GM4 pickup truck. He turned himself in to the police the following day. Tonya, who was hospitalized, was released after two days.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO