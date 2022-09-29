ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church

Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Kerri Conner Matchett and Anita Conner

In 1988, having just earned her accounting degree from Howard University, Kerri Conner Matchett was looking forward to joining Anita T. Conner & Associates, the accounting and financial services business her mother founded. Matchett was excited to work alongside her CPA mom in the family’s Elkins Park (now Jenkintown) offices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team

The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn White

1-month old Shawn White was last seen on December 8, 2002, with his father, Thurman R. White, at his father's home in the 200 block of 29th Street in Wilmington, Delaware. According to the Charley Project, the infant was on a weekend visitation with his dad. On December 9, 2002, Thurman went to visit Shawn's mother, Tonya Graham, at her apartment in the 900 block of Vandever Avenue. Tanya was at home with her five other children, one who belonged to Thurman, when Thurman arrived. He did not have Shawn with him, and when Tonya questioned him, he told her a woman would drop Shawn off to her later that day, the Charley Project reports. When the woman did not show up with Shawn after two hours, Tonya and Thurman started to argue about Shawn's whereabouts. Thurman grabbed a knife and stabbed Tonya in the neck three times. Thurman fled her apartment in his 1989 Chevrolet GM4 pickup truck. He turned himself in to the police the following day. Tonya, who was hospitalized, was released after two days.
WILMINGTON, DE
MONTCO.Today

Retiring Bryn Mawr Condo Owners Sell, Seek to Stay Close to ‘The Most Beautiful Place We’ve Ever Lived’

The main floor of this Bryn Mawr condo includes a living room, dining room, kitchen and powder room. As a college administrator, Terry Shepard led a nomadic existence. He and wife Debra Thomas have lived in California, Texas, and Maryland. But while he was at Bryn Mawr College they nestled into a community that Shepard called “…the most beautiful place we’ve ever lived.” As Shepherd now prepares to retire, the condo is up for sale. But the couple intends to stay local, according to Paul Jablow of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BRYN MAWR, PA
phillyvoice.com

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party

Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

