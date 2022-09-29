Read full article on original website
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric said a vast majority of its customers impacted by Hurricane Ian now have their power restored. As of 5 p.m. about 280,000 customers, or 94 percent, have restored power, but about 16,5000 customers still have no power in their homes, TECO said in a news release.
Are We Another Step Closer To High Speed Rail Tampa To Orlando? What’s the latest? The commission that oversees Sunrail needed to approve a deal that would share a corridor with Brightline. They voted last week. The resolution received a unanimous 5-0 vote by SunRail’s governing body. This means that they support the Sunshine Corridor. That’s the route that will connect Tampa and Orlando. The Sunshine Corridor will connect central Florida to the Tampa Bay area. From the east, there will be a stop at Orlando Airport, plus stops near Universal Orlando Epic Universe, the Orange County Convention Center and a stop close to Disney property. From the west, there will be a stop at Ybor City. That location has yet to be built. The proposed high speed rail route would travel close to the I-4 corridor, also alleviating traffic on the interstate between Tampa and Orlando. Source: TBBJ.
A MAJOR update is coming to Walmart after the retailer announced that hundreds of stores will be shut down. After Hurricane Ian left significant damage throughout Florida, Walmart issues a news release addressing the storm. “Many of our associates, customers and members in the communities we serve across Florida are...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida up to the Carolinas leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and massive destruction. The National Hurricane Center said the storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall. The center of Ian moved over...
Amid widespread power outages caused by Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric Company said they expect to restore the majority of their affected customers' power by Sunday night.
TAMPA, Fla. — With widespread power outages throughout the region after Hurricane Ian, Tampa Electric provided an update Friday afternoon that said they anticipate the “vast majority of customers” will have electricity restored by Sunday night. Some portions of Polk County and eastern Hillsborough County, which had...
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people across the state continue to go without power in their homes due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region. However, Duke Energy Florida said it is working to get its customer's power restored and the company has done exactly that.
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
The Myakka River flooding under I-75 has caused I-75 to close in both directions. The main flooding goes from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd). See below for detours, or look for alternate routes. The detours will be in place until the water recedes.
Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region.
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
The main concern for hundreds of thousands of people in Tampa Bay following Hurricane Ian is just getting the lights back on.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, homeowners are assessing damage and contacting their insurance companies.
TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect tolls are still suspended. The Tampa Hillsborough County Expressway Authority said its message about tolls being reinstated was sent in error. The Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at...
St. Petersburg-based BayFirst Financial Corp. will permanently close its Clearwater office. The independent bank filed a notice to the state indicating it will close its Residential Mortgage Division at 2520 Countryside Blvd. Nov. 25. The company will cut 58 local workers as a result of the closure. “As previously announced,...
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
