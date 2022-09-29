ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Fort De Soto Park partially back open following Hurricane Ian

TIERRA VERDE, Fla. — In southern Pinellas County near Tierra Verde, the gates of Fort De Soto Park opened back up at 7 a.m. Sunday. Park officials closed it down ahead of the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Workers at the park said that several trails and the campground got hit the hardest by the strong winds. Those are still closed as of Sunday evening.
