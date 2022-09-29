A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it. The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).

