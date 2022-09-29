ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren train car derailment latest: 2 roads still closed, some chemicals leaked

WARREN, Mich. – A few roads remain closed in southeast Warren on Friday due to the train car derailment that occurred Thursday. Several train cars derailed Thursday morning while traveling through Warren in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads. Warren police said Friday, Sept. 30, that 12 of 151 train cars derailed, after initially reporting that about 20 train cars derailed.
WARREN, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash

A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FOWLERVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Warren, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Several injured in 2 unrelated crashes at same intersection in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Several people were injured Friday morning after two unrelated vehicle crashes occurred in the same area in Van Buren Township. Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area of Ecorse and Belleville roads Friday as police investigated two crashes that occurred -- one between a car and a bicycle, and another between two commercial vehicles.
ECORSE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#This Train#Chemicals#Accident#Multiple
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72

The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$275M project to rebuild portion of I-696 in Oakland County ramps up: What to know

A big project to rebuild a busy portion of I-696 in Oakland County next year is ramping up, and you’ll notice it. The $275 million Rebuilding Michigan project will begin soon on eastbound and westbound I-696 between I-275 and Evergreen Road. The majority of the rebuilding work will occur during 2023-2024 and will include rebuilding the roadway from the base up, including storm sewer replacement work and rebuilding ramps at Orchard Lake Road, American Drive, Franklin Road, M-10 (Northwestern Highway), and US-24 (Telegraph Road).
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Baltimore 7-year-old girl hit by pickup while walking to school

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 7-year-old girl and her 57-year-old grandmother are both facing life-threatening injuries after police said a pickup truck hit them as they walked to school Friday morning in New Baltimore. According to a release from the New Baltimore Police Department, the girl and her...
NEW BALTIMORE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy