Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
Woodbridge, NJ police brothers charged in drunken brawl
Two brothers who serve as Woodbridge police officers were charged with assault after a drunken fight at an Ocean City, Maryland, condo in August. Police records show Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 33, were both charged with second-degree assault while at a house on 5th Street in Ocean City.
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
Body found of missing man with dementia: NJ police
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, N.J., was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen...
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
ATLANTIC CITY: MISSING PERSON – MAY BE IN THE BAYVILLE AREA
New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Mark Farley, 39, of Atlantic City, N.J. Mark was last heard from by his family on September 26. He is...
New charges for driver in Wildwood, NJ crash that killed 2, prosecutors say
WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges. Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
Atlantic City, NJ teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
ATLANTIC CITY — A high school teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. Joseph Scalfaro and the former student engaged in their relationship "both on and off school property," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Scalfaro has been a history teacher at Atlantic...
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Driver never hit the brakes after striking 18-year-old pedestrian in Wildwood H2oi crash, boyfriend says
The car appeared in a flash. Lindsay Weakland, 18, and her boyfriend, Alper Balkan, 20, were crossing the street in Wildwood around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night with a group friends after attending the Fall Classic Car Show, Balkan said. Weakland was right behind Balkan when a car “flying down the...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
N.J reports 1,811 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in high risk category.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 1,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties remain in the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,632 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Man charged with breaking into South Jersey house, peering into other homes
Winslow Township police arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly breaking into a house and peering into the windows of other homes on multiple occasions.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Does More Than Arrest People
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is a world class law enforcement organization. They investigate various criminal activities and pursue Justice on behalf of the residents of Atlantic County, New New Jersey. What you might not be familiar with is the ACPO’s commitment to the disadvantaged in the Atlantic County...
NJ man dies after getting shot in the head by Marine during bar fight
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man shot in the head outside a bar early Saturday has died and the gunman has been charged with murder. Chad Stuart, 31, of Clayton, was shot with a single round at about 4:40 a.m. at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in the Franklinville section.
