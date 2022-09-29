ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR urges safety during Ohio's fall wildfire season

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources urges residents to educate themselves on the state's outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions ahead of burning debris. In Ohio, most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November. “A...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

‘Rent-A-Daughter’ expanding to help seniors after COVID uptick

CINCINNATI — A caregiver service that credits the pandemic for boosting business is expanding. Dick Weiland, 93, lives in a Cincinnati apartment surrounded by pictures of what his life as a political lobbyist once was. It's a reminder of the past that he shows to everyone who walks into...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boyd County, KY
Government
County
Greenup County, KY
Greenup County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Greenup, KY
County
Boyd County, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Building up California's infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Transportation allocated $121 million to eight projects in California through the Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Program. This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom recently appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as his “infrastructure czar.”. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin's fall forecast leans mild, not cold

We are officially a few weeks into fall in Wisconsin, but will our pleasant temperatures and calm weather pattern continue for the rest of the season?. Temperatures are expected to be above average across Wisconsin for October. Milder-than-average temperatures may persist through December. Drier-than-normal conditions are likely for the next...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kopp's removes 'pro-life' custard from October's flavor forecast

MILWAUKEE — Kopp’s Frozen Custard said it made a “mistake” when it dished out politics in October’s flavor forecast. The Wisconsin custard company released its October flavors Saturday. Included, originally, was a “Hey Cupcake” flavor, featuring vanilla custard, yellow cake, fudge and rainbow mini chips.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy