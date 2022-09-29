Read full article on original website
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry On How Current Market Differs From Dot-Com Bubble Burst: 'Only Way Out Is By Trampling Each Other'
Legendary investor Michael Burry, who famously bet against the housing market in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, is known to be skeptical about passive investing. On Sunday, “The Big Short” investor said passive investing has steadily inflated over the last decade and the only way to get out of the "overcrowded theatre" is "by trampling each other."
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Surge Ahead Of Market Open As US Stocks Look To Fight Back After Sell-Off: Nike And Peers In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a positive start on Friday, reversing the sharp declines in the previous session. The week witnessed see-sawing movement in the market and it remains to be seen if the indices can rally hard to close the week in the green. U.S. stocks opened...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Apple, Tesla, Coinbase And Why Investors Don't Expect A Midterm Election Market Rally
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. In Barron's "Apple Stock Had an Awful September. But the Quarter Wasn’t Half-Bad," Angela Palumbo points out that while Apple Inc AAPL had a difficult September, the overall third quarter looked much better.
Check Out These Two Dividend Stocks Dan Loeb Holds For Steady Gains
Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management has earned annualized returns of 15.7% since its inception in 1995 through December 2016. In 2021, Third Point saw annual returns of 22.7%, as markets saw record highs. Over the course of the second quarter, Loeb purchased roughly 3.8 million shares of Ovintiv and...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 6.67% to $63.36 this week amid overall market weakness and a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, which is hovering around a decade high of 4%. In general, when interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble. Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the...
Schwab Declares Preferred Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation today declared a dividend on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable November 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022:. Preferred Stock Series. Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A...
Credit Suisse CEO reassures staff bank has solid balance sheet amid market speculation
The chief executive of Credit Suisse has attempted to reassure staff the globally significant Swiss bank has a solid balance sheet after credit markets rated its risk of default as the highest in a decade. In a memo to staff, Ulrich Körner said there were “many factually inaccurate statements being...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Over 34,000 Bitcoin Moved Off Exchanges In A Single Day, What Does This Mean For BTC Heading Into October?
Analytics firm Santiment has recently shared that more than 34,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD moved out of the exchange in a single day. According to Santiment, this could indicate traders’ confidence heading into the fourth quarter. Earlier in June, such a large amount of BTC left the exchange, after which the...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD briefly popped up above the $20,000 mark on Friday when the S&P 500 spiked higher, before running into a group of sellers who pushed the crypto back under the level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit, temporarily rising up above Thursday’s 24-hour trading session high, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, the...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Alibaba, JD Fall: No Respite For Hang Seng As Pessimism Continues On Wall Street
Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Monday morning, taking cues from Friday’s Wall Street decline where major indices fell 1.5%. The benchmark Hang Seng fell 1% in opening trade. Hong Kong Stocks Today. Stock Movement. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA -0.83%. JD.com Inc JD -2.82%. Baidu Inc...
NYSE to Suspend Trading Immediately in Warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (HIGA WS) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the warrants of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share — ticker symbol HIGA WS — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's warrants will be suspended immediately. Trading in the Company's Class A ordinary shares — ticker symbol HIGA — and Units — ticker symbol HIGA U — will continue on the NYSE.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About HashiCorp
HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Cathie Wood Slashes $18M Stake In Spotify, Keeps Binging On This Software Company's Shares
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management dumped over 200,000 shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT on Friday via two of the company’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The share sale was valued at over $18 million, based on the latest closing price. Spotify is the 27th largest holding in the flagship ARK...
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMK. IBMK's last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022. iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature...
