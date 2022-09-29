ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB did not travel to Iowa City, missing Hawkeyes game

Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel to Iowa City for Michigan’s first road trip of the season. The linebacker misses his fifth straight game and has yet to make an appearance this season. Michigan broadcaster Jon Jansen reported the news. Hill-Green was a reliable tackler last season, with 35 solo...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing

Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
MICHIGAN STATE
emueagles.com

EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
YPSILANTI, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Michigan fall color update: what to expect this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Temperatures have definitely dropped as fall has officially begun in West Michigan. Fewer daylight hours and cooler temperatures are beginning to coax fall colors along, but there is still a long way to go before we hit peak. One of the best ways to...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat

Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
CHELSEA, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
civiccentertv.com

Coyotes in Michigan, 10 Year Old CEO and More! | Full Megacast, September 30, 2022

On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Additionally, Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner talks about the performance of the U.S. dollar versus other world currencies, controversy surrounding a partnership of major airlines in New York airspace, as well as lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s student loan debt relief efforts. Plus, 10 year old CEO Karter Johnson from Popcorn and Books talks about his special business utilizing subscription boxes to inspire literacy and support local businesses!
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies

The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73

WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
ARCADIA TOWNSHIP, MI

