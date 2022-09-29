Read full article on original website
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan LB did not travel to Iowa City, missing Hawkeyes game
Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel to Iowa City for Michigan’s first road trip of the season. The linebacker misses his fifth straight game and has yet to make an appearance this season. Michigan broadcaster Jon Jansen reported the news. Hill-Green was a reliable tackler last season, with 35 solo...
Michigan fall color update: Part of Upper Peninsula showing some brilliance
The fall color is just starting to emerge in the western Upper Peninsula. Here’s a look at the amount of fall color across our beautiful state of Michigan. The only section of Michigan reporting any meaningful fall color right now is the far western and northwestern part of the Upper Peninsula. The fall color amount is rated at 25 percent to 50 percent.
Michigan fall color update: Forecast tweak on peak fall color timing
Fall colors have been slow to develop across Michigan. Here is an updated timeline on the peak fall color time expected this month across Michigan. The expected warmer-than-normal September did occur. Average monthly temperatures for Michigan were one degree to two degrees warmer than average. That amount of deviation from normal isn’t extraordinary, but it does slow the development of pretty colored leaves.
Look: College Football World Reacts To Michigan Locker Room Video
Michigan's trip to Iowa today means the Wolverines had to get ready in Kinnick Stadium's infamous pink locker room. In the past, Michigan has covered up the pink walls and lockers and carpet and everything in between to make their team more comfortable to less focused on the peculiar hue that has engulfed the room.
EMU Breaks Ground on the GameAbove Golf Performance Center
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Eastern Michigan University held a ground breaking ceremony for the GameAbove Golf Performance Center at Eagle Crest Golf Course Friday, Sept. 30. The state-of-the-art golf training facility will support EMU's championship collegiate program while also providing additional upgrades to the course and clubhouse. The capital...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan
Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
Michigan fall color update: what to expect this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Temperatures have definitely dropped as fall has officially begun in West Michigan. Fewer daylight hours and cooler temperatures are beginning to coax fall colors along, but there is still a long way to go before we hit peak. One of the best ways to...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Find variety, filling meals at Valiant Bar & Grill in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Need a filling meal? Ky Wilberding, general manager of Chelsea’s Valiant Bar & Grill, said the restaurant has large portions to fit the bill. Wilberding said she often jokes that Valiant Bar & Grill’s menu is Chelsea’s own version of The Cheesecake Factory – a restaurant known for its variety of food and its extensive menu. Valiant Bar & Grill has a range of different cuisines like Tex-Mex, Greek, American classics and more.
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
civiccentertv.com
Coyotes in Michigan, 10 Year Old CEO and More! | Full Megacast, September 30, 2022
On today’s edition of the Megacast, host Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Additionally, Oakland University Assistant Professor of Management, Michael Greiner talks about the performance of the U.S. dollar versus other world currencies, controversy surrounding a partnership of major airlines in New York airspace, as well as lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s student loan debt relief efforts. Plus, 10 year old CEO Karter Johnson from Popcorn and Books talks about his special business utilizing subscription boxes to inspire literacy and support local businesses!
civiccentertv.com
Michigan DNR Explains Increased Coyote Interactions | Megacast Interview, September 30, 2022
Tyler Kieft talks to Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Furbearer & Upland Game Bird Specialist Adam Bump about the increased commonality of coyote sightings in Michigan cities rural, urban and suburban, as well as ways that you can prevent negative interaction with these canines. Stay up to date with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where Michigan’s biggest companies rank in supporting pro-democracy policies
The majority of the country’s top 100 companies received failing grades when it came to supporting pro-democracy policies, according to a new report. On that list, major brand names that impact most daily lives of voters, including three big Michigan based companies and dozens of others with large economic footprints in the state.
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
