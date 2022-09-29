Read full article on original website
Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart
Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
Knee-jerk reaction to the NY Jets’ second comeback victory
The offense came alive when it mattered most and the defense did its part in the clutch. The New York Jets have a .500 record. They have not been able to say such a thing this late in the season since they were 3-3 through six games in 2018. After...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium
Studs and Duds from Jets' Week 4 win in Pittsburgh
The Jets either get completely embarrassed or find a way to win late by a miracle. Week 4 was the latter as the Jets scored with less than 20 seconds left as Breece Hall broke the plane just before losing control of the football to give the Jets a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 2-2. Let’s run through some studs and duds from the victory.
Bills Could Look To Trade For Giants’ Saquon Barkley?
The trade deadline in the NFL isn’t until November 1st, but there is already some speculation about who would be on the move before then. A team such as the Buffalo Bills will assuredly be buyers ahead of the deadline looking to plug any holes that may pop up on the roster.
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Revisiting Legendary 2010 AFC Championship
Back in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league. The team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record which helped them claim the top spot in the AFC North division. The defense looked elite, allowing the fewest points per game that season with 14.5. There were huge playoff aspirations for this group, and after overcoming the rival Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, Pittsburgh was on the verge of a Super Bowl birth. Only one team stood in their way, the New York Jets.
Bills get unexpected boost with massive injury update for game vs Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are expected to receive some much-needed help as the team hits the road for a Week 4 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bills have been dealing with a variety of injuries across numerous position groups, but no unit has been decimated like the team’s secondary.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
New York Jets Week 4: Getting to know the Pittsburgh Steelers
The New York Jets have what most would consider to be a must-win game ahead in Week 4. They are set to go against a 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road that also has a lot to play for. After reviewing the Steelers’ last two games on All-22 against...
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown
The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Bills' Jamison Crowder doubtful to return vs. Ravens due to injury
The Bills are down receiver Jamison Crowder against the Ravens. Near halftime, Crowder went down due to an ankle injury. Eventually, he was taken to the locker room on a cart. The team has gone on to announce that Crowder’s potential return is listed as doubtful:. Without Crowder, the...
Jets elevate two from practice squad for Week 4
With the lack of depth at the linebacker and offensive line positions, the Jets have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The Jets have called up linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and offensive lineman Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. This is the first...
Watch: Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick grabs key interception against the Jets
Fitzpatrick leads the Steelers in interceptions with three this season. Strong play by Fitzpatrick is imperative because star linebacker T.J. Watt is on IR with a torn left pectoral. The defense needs other players to raise their game. Fitzpatrick is proving he can be one of them. Good defensive play...
Jets Prepping For 'Bulldog' Najee Harris, Steelers Offense
The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
To beat Steelers, NY Jets have to fix their main defensive weakness
Fixing third down is how New York Jets will turn things around defensively. While I was researching the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their upcoming game against the New York Jets, one consistent problem showed up on tape: their inability to convert third downs. In last week’s loss to Cleveland, Pittsburgh...
New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Steelers
The New York Jets look to get back to .500 when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Whether they will is part of our Jets bold predictions for Week 4 against the Steelers. Zach Wilson makes his season debut this week. The Jets quarterback has been out since arthroscopic...
