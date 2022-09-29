ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets announce deaths of two former star players

The New York Jets on Sunday announced that two of their former players have died. Marvin Powell, who was one of the best offensive linemen in Jets history, died Friday at age 67. Jim Sweeney, another former O-lineman, died Saturday. He was 60. Powell played tackle for the Jets from...
Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart

Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
Studs and Duds from Jets' Week 4 win in Pittsburgh

The Jets either get completely embarrassed or find a way to win late by a miracle. Week 4 was the latter as the Jets scored with less than 20 seconds left as Breece Hall broke the plane just before losing control of the football to give the Jets a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 2-2. Let’s run through some studs and duds from the victory.
Bills Could Look To Trade For Giants’ Saquon Barkley?

The trade deadline in the NFL isn’t until November 1st, but there is already some speculation about who would be on the move before then. A team such as the Buffalo Bills will assuredly be buyers ahead of the deadline looking to plug any holes that may pop up on the roster.
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back

The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets: Revisiting Legendary 2010 AFC Championship

Back in 2010, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the best teams in the league. The team finished the regular season with a 12-4 record which helped them claim the top spot in the AFC North division. The defense looked elite, allowing the fewest points per game that season with 14.5. There were huge playoff aspirations for this group, and after overcoming the rival Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, Pittsburgh was on the verge of a Super Bowl birth. Only one team stood in their way, the New York Jets.
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Giants have huge injury mess to sort out | 10 players, including both QBs, hurt vs. Bears: Here’s the breakdown

The Giants experienced the thrill of victory and the agony of the injury report on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. While winning for the third time in four games by beating the Chicago Bears, 20-12, the Giants had 10 players sidelined at one time or another. Of most concern will be the team’s quarterback situation as the Giants prepare for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London — which means any players the Giants add this week will need an up-to-date passport.
Jets elevate two from practice squad for Week 4

With the lack of depth at the linebacker and offensive line positions, the Jets have elevated two players from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The Jets have called up linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and offensive lineman Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. This is the first...
Jets Prepping For 'Bulldog' Najee Harris, Steelers Offense

The Jets round out their season-opening trip through the AFC North on Sunday with a matchup against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. As veteran defenders C.J. Mosley and Carl Lawson noted this week, this isn't the same Steelers offense that's been a perennial postseason contender for the last few decades.
