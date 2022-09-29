ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandnow.com

Kona man dies following 2-vehicle crash near Kealakehe High School

A Kailua-Kona man dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Kealakehe High School. Hawai‘i police responded to the intersection of Kealaka‘a and Kealakehe Streets, nearly two miles above the school, at approximately 6:54 p.m. While on scene, officers determined that a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner heading north on Kealaka‘a Street was making a left turn onto Kealakehe Street when it was struck by a 21-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, who was operating a red Honda Grom motorcycle heading south on Kealakaa Street without his headlights on.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Puna Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Eden Roc Shooting

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - 40 year-old Shane Fann made his initial appearance on Thursday afternoon in Hilo District Court, where his bail was maintained at $1,150,000. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Friday, September 30) Officials say 40 year-old Shane Fann has been charged with attempted murder, felon in possession,...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Five people displaced by cottage fire in Haʻikū

Five people were displaced following a structure fire in Haʻikū on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, at a cottage on Haʻikū Road. Maui fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find a working structure fire, in which the main cottage dwelling was fully involved, along with accessory structures.
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in East Hawai‘i that Left 1 Person Injured

Authorities have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna that left one person injured on Monday night. Hawai‘i Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot. According to an HPD press release, the 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Warn About Telephone, Online Scams

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi County Police issued a recent news release, detailing recent phone and internet scams affecting Big Island citizens. Hawaiʻi police say they have received reports of different types of telephone and online scams affecting Big Island residents, and shared information in a recent news release.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

We got your maps: All you need to know on road closures during Ironman race days

Driving a car around West Hawai‘i during Ironman race day, or race days, in this case, is hectic. But it’s not impossible. For the first time in its four-decade history, Ironman is hosting two race days this year, Thursday and Saturday, but the double format is not the only change this year: Traffic patterns have been adjusted in some instances to try and make operating a car easier and safer while athletes endure their 140.6-mile journey.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. “We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community,” said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court

Sept. 27: Hawaii Loa Ridge suspect to be in court
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
WAIPIO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Under Severe Drought, Entire Island Abnormally Dry

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The September 29 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows "severe drought" has expanded on the windward side of the Big Island, but contracted on the leeward side. UPDATE – (3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022) 100% percent of Hawaiʻi island is experiencing “Abnormally...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state

An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

