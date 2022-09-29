Driving a car around West Hawai‘i during Ironman race day, or race days, in this case, is hectic. But it’s not impossible. For the first time in its four-decade history, Ironman is hosting two race days this year, Thursday and Saturday, but the double format is not the only change this year: Traffic patterns have been adjusted in some instances to try and make operating a car easier and safer while athletes endure their 140.6-mile journey.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 15 HOURS AGO