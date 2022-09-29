ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda Talks About Why He Isn't All-In on EVs — and What Made Him Do a ‘Happy Dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Los Angeles

Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022

Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Shows Off Humanoid Robot Prototype at Tesla AI Day

Tesla's AI Day 2022 was mainly a recruiting event, according to CEO Elon Musk. The company showed early prototypes of a humanoid robot and said it's developing special batteries and actuators for them. Musk said he thinks it will be possible for customers to get an Optimus humanoid robot from...
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NBC Los Angeles

How John Deere Plans to Build a World of Fully Autonomous Farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy