dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to quickly rise
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to quickly rise in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.89 per gallon. That’s up 21 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average also rose 21 cents to $3.96 a gallon. The national average rose...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
WBAY Green Bay
Kewaunee County sheriff’s deputy charged with stalking
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-ranking deputy in the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is on paid administrative leave after an investigation into his recent conduct with a neighbor came into question. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and released the criminal complaint. After a complaint came...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 2, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, October 2, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Door County Pulse
Digital Equity and Inclusion Workshops
Quantum Technologies is excited to announce a series of Digital Equity and Inclusion workshops in partnership with United Way of Door County, We Are Hope, Destination Door County, Help of Door County and the Door County Library. Workshops, led by Nathan Drager and Erin Helgeson of Quantum Technologies and hosted...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and Sarah Ann (Klein) Stintzi. Earl grew up attending Holy Angels Catholic Church and School in Milwaukee where he received the initial Sacraments. He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1947. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rita Kuchler, on July 24, 1948 at her home parish of St. Elizabeth in Milwaukee.
94.3 Jack FM
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jane Frances McIntosh
Jane Frances McIntosh, 75, of Sturgeon Bay, died on October 1, 2022, at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay after a nine year courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia. She was born May 8, 1947, in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Palma (Berkley) Kneeland. On November 26, 1966, she married Dennis D. McIntosh in Minneapolis, MN.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout
After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Anne Louise Sele
Anne Sele, 88, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Oct. 2, 2022, at Anna’s Health Care in Sturgeon Bay with her daughter at her side. She is now in heaven with her husband Lars and her sisters, Lynn and Dorothy, and her parents Fred and Inga Hansen. Many thanks and...
Door County Pulse
Pioneers Pull Out Victory for Homecoming
Sevastopol’s eight-player football team scored first and last Sept. 30 en route to the Pioneers pulling out a 20-18 Homecoming victory over Suring. Logan Schuh threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Logan Retzlaff in the first quarter to put Sevastopol in front 6-0. Suring tied the game at 6-6...
