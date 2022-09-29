Effective: 2022-10-02 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river at Lake Harney is forecast to continue to rise above Record Flood, cresting Monday at 12.5 ft and remain above Record Flood through the week. Interests along the river should expect historical flood impacts over the next several days. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday, October 01 the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Saturday was 11.7 feet. Authorities are aware the gauge is out, likely under water, and are planning to place a floater gauge on the river shortly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 MSG Sat 3 am 12.5 12.4 12.1 11.8 11.5

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO