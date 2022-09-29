Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva is currently in Record Flood Stage. The river at Lake Harney is forecast to continue to rise above Record Flood, cresting Monday at 12.5 ft and remain above Record Flood through the week. Interests along the river should expect historical flood impacts over the next several days. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM EDT Saturday, October 01 the stage was 11.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 AM EDT Saturday was 11.7 feet. Authorities are aware the gauge is out, likely under water, and are planning to place a floater gauge on the river shortly. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 MSG Sat 3 am 12.5 12.4 12.1 11.8 11.5
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will continue to very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This is near the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.2 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.5 Sun 8 pm 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.2
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River basin in Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
