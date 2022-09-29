Effective: 2022-10-02 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is expected to reach Major Flood Stage by late Monday or early Tuesday. While not forecast yet, interests should be prepared for the potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet) at some point next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.7 Sun 8 pm 8.0 8.1 8.2 8.1 8.0

