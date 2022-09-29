Effective: 2022-10-03 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially away from Lake Erie and outside of larger urban centers. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in valleys in extreme northeast Ohio and interior northwest Pennsylvania, with localized lows near 32 degrees possible.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO