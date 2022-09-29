Read full article on original website
Frost Advisory issued for Forest, Mercer, Venango by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Forest; Mercer; Venango FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s may result in frost formation. * WHERE...Forest, Mercer and Venango Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside or covered. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Warren County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation.
Frost Advisory issued for Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lorain by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula Inland; Geauga; Holmes; Huron; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation, especially away from Lake Erie and outside of larger urban centers. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will occur in valleys in extreme northeast Ohio and interior northwest Pennsylvania, with localized lows near 32 degrees possible.
Frost Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Cayuga; Northern Erie; Ontario; Orleans; Oswego; Southern Erie; Wayne; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
