Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Fallon, southeastern Custer and northwestern Carter Counties through 630 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles west of Ekalaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail, along with brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Rocks State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Larimer County through 345 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherokee Park, or 30 miles south of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Virginia Dale, Cherokee Park and Red Feather Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 14:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties through 330 PM MDT At 254 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Spanish Valley, or 7 miles south of Castle Valley, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern San Miguel, southwestern Montrose, southwestern Mesa, northeastern San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties, including the following locations... Arches National Park, Paradox, Bedrock, Gateway, Summit Point and La Sal Junction. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 80 and 133. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 37. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Colorado 90 between mile markers 1 and 20. Colorado 141 between mile markers 14 and 25, and between mile markers 80 and 128. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2-3 NONE 03/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 2 NONE 04/08 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 PM 3.7 1.7 1.8 2-3 MODERATE 03/04 AM 3.6 1.6 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.8 2.8 2.9 6 MAJOR 04/05 AM 4.3 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.6 2.6 2.8 4-5 MAJOR 05/06 AM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 4.4 1.6 2.3 3-5 NONE 03/03 PM 6.2 3.4 3.2 5-6 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.1 2.3 3.0 6 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.7 2.9 2.7 5 MODERATE 05/04 AM 5.0 2.2 2.8 3-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 6.1 1.6 1.3 1 NONE 03/03 AM 6.8 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 8.5 4.0 3.9 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.3 2.8 3.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.7 3.2 2.9 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.9 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 5.0 2.0 2.5 3-4 MODERATE 03/03 PM 6.5 3.5 3.4 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.6 2.6 3.1 4-5 MAJOR 04/05 PM 5.8 2.8 2.7 4 MAJOR 05/05 AM 5.1 2.1 2.5 3 MODERATE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 5.9 1.3 0.4 1 NONE 03/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.1 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 9.1 4.5 3.5 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.4 2.8 3.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 8.1 3.5 2.5 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.9 2.3 2.8 1 NONE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 16:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Western Canyonlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Garfield County through 530 PM MDT At 456 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles northwest of Ticaboo, or over the south end of Capitol Reef National Park, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Garfield County. This includes Utah Route 276 between mile markers 22 and 26. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flood Warning issued for City and Borough of Juneau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 15:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-02 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: City and Borough of Juneau FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, Jordan Creek area in Juneau. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, there will be some inundation of structures and roads near Jordan Creek with more than 1 foot of water. Some residential homes and commercial offices along the creek will see flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM AKDT, River gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain across the warned area. Flooding is ongoing, especially near Jordan Creek. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen in the Juneau area over the last 24 hours. - For Jordan Creek near Juneau: At 2:00pm the stage was 10.76 feet. Flood Stage is 9.7 feet. Forecast: Jordan Creek crested at 10.98 feet at 1130 am Saturday. Water levels will recede quickly through the late afternoon and evening.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 AM 4.7 2.2 2.6 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 5.5 3.0 2.8 1 MODERATE 04/03 AM 5.0 2.5 2.8 1 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.5 3.0 2.7 1 MODERATE 05/04 AM 4.8 2.3 2.5 1 MINOR 05/05 PM 4.8 2.3 1.9 1 MINOR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River basin in Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 23:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 23:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Delaware Beaches WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-02 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Special Weather Statement issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 19:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-02 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Navajo County east of Winslow through 845 PM MST At 755 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Winslow, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Joseph City. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 257 and 276. Interstate 40 between mile markers 257 and 276. State Route 87 between mile markers 346 and 356. State Route 99 between mile markers 29 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 AM 5.7 2.9 3.4 4-5 MODERATE 03/04 PM 7.1 4.3 4.2 5 MAJOR 04/04 AM 6.3 3.5 4.0 3 MODERATE 04/05 PM 6.0 3.2 3.0 2-3 MODERATE 05/05 AM 5.3 2.5 2.9 2 MINOR 05/06 PM 5.5 2.7 2.5 1-2 MODERATE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 5.6 2.7 3.1 6-7 MODERATE 03/03 PM 7.0 4.1 3.8 8 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.3 3.4 3.8 7 MAJOR 04/03 PM 5.8 2.9 2.9 6 MODERATE 05/05 AM 5.3 2.4 2.6 5 MINOR 05/05 PM 5.5 2.6 2.3 4 MODERATE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 5.5 2.8 3.4 1 MAJOR 03/03 PM 7.0 4.3 4.3 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 6.4 3.7 4.2 1 MAJOR 04/05 PM 6.1 3.4 3.4 1 MAJOR 05/06 AM 5.5 2.8 3.2 1 MAJOR 05/05 PM 5.5 2.8 2.9 1 MAJOR
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 22:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southwest Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS... Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 03/04 PM 3.5/ 4.0 1.9/ 2.3 2.2/ 2.7 2 MODERATE 04/05 AM 3.1/ 3.6 1.5/ 2.0 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 04/05 PM 3.2/ 3.7 1.7/ 2.2 2.0/ 2.5 2 MINOR 05/06 AM 3.0/ 3.5 1.4/ 1.9 1.9/ 2.3 2 MINOR GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 2.3/ 2.8 1.0/ 1.5 1.3/ 1.8 2 NONE 03/04 AM 2.5/ 3.0 1.1/ 1.6 1.7/ 2.2 2 NONE 03/05 PM 3.0/ 3.5 1.6/ 2.0 1.9/ 2.3 2 MINOR 04/06 AM 2.5/ 3.0 1.1/ 1.6 1.7/ 2.2 2 NONE 04/06 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.3/ 1.8 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE 05/06 AM 2.3/ 2.8 1.0/ 1.5 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL/FIRE ISLAND NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 2.5/ 3.0 1.0/ 1.5 1.6/ 2.0 2 NONE 03/05 PM 2.7/ 3.2 1.3/ 1.8 1.4/ 1.9 2 NONE 04/05 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.8/ 1.3 1.3/ 1.8 2 NONE 04/06 PM 2.5/ 3.0 1.0/ 1.5 1.1/ 1.6 2 NONE 05/07 AM 2.2/ 2.7 0.7/ 1.1 1.1/ 1.6 2 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 AM 3.5/ 4.0 1.1/ 1.6 1.5/ 2.0 2 NONE 03/03 PM 3.7/ 4.2 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 2 NONE 04/04 AM 3.1/ 3.6 0.7/ 1.1 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 04/04 PM 3.5/ 4.0 1.1/ 1.6 1.0/ 1.5 2 NONE 05/05 AM 3.1/ 3.6 0.7/ 1.1 0.9/ 1.4 2 NONE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montrose by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montrose A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONTROSE COUNTY At 643 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Nucla moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Montrose County. This includes Colorado 145 between mile markers 114 and 115. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will continue to very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This is near the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.2 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.5 Sun 8 pm 4.4 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.2
