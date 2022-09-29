Effective: 2022-10-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM EDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from midnight tonight to 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/05 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE 03/06 AM 2.6 0.1 0.4 2-3 NONE 03/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.4 2 NONE 04/08 AM 3.8 1.3 1.6 2 NONE 04/08 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE 05/09 AM 3.4 0.9 1.1 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/04 PM 3.7 1.7 1.8 2-3 MODERATE 03/04 AM 3.6 1.6 2.2 5-6 MODERATE 03/05 PM 4.8 2.8 2.9 6 MAJOR 04/05 AM 4.3 2.3 2.9 6 MODERATE 04/06 PM 4.6 2.6 2.8 4-5 MAJOR 05/06 AM 3.7 1.7 2.2 4 MODERATE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 4.4 1.6 2.3 3-5 NONE 03/03 PM 6.2 3.4 3.2 5-6 MAJOR 04/03 AM 5.1 2.3 3.0 6 MODERATE 04/04 PM 5.7 2.9 2.7 5 MODERATE 05/04 AM 5.0 2.2 2.8 3-4 MODERATE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 6.1 1.6 1.3 1 NONE 03/03 AM 6.8 2.3 3.0 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 8.5 4.0 3.9 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.3 2.8 3.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 7.7 3.2 2.9 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.9 2.4 3.0 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 AM 5.0 2.0 2.5 3-4 MODERATE 03/03 PM 6.5 3.5 3.4 4 MAJOR 04/04 AM 5.6 2.6 3.1 4-5 MAJOR 04/05 PM 5.8 2.8 2.7 4 MAJOR 05/05 AM 5.1 2.1 2.5 3 MODERATE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 PM 5.9 1.3 0.4 1 NONE 03/03 AM 7.0 2.4 3.1 1 MINOR 03/03 PM 9.1 4.5 3.5 1 MAJOR 04/04 AM 7.4 2.8 3.5 1 MINOR 04/05 PM 8.1 3.5 2.5 1 MODERATE 05/05 AM 6.9 2.3 2.8 1 NONE

