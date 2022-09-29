ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kayaker Rescues Desperate Florida Couple After Dramatic Escape From Floodwaters

By Pilar Melendez, Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnHkR_0iFUJdOc00
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Courtesy of Julie Hittle

As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida Wednesday night, Julie Hittle remained glued to her phone, desperately waiting for updates on how her brother and his girlfriend were faring in the devastating storm .

“As the water started to rise, he would text me, ‘The water is about 2 feet from the window sill,’” Hittle told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “Then he would send another, ‘The water is 1 foot.’ Then, ‘Now the water is in the apartment.’”

The next update was even more dire: Hittle’s brother, Chip Aldridge, his girlfriend, Suzanne Merlo, their cocker spaniel, Kobie, and a friend were all climbing through a window to escape the rising stormwaters in the one-story Naples home. As they waited for help on top of the hood of their car, they were rescued by a kind stranger paddling down the road in a kayak and dropped safely on a covered sidewalk, Hittle said.

Eventually, after walking half a mile in the dark and ditching some of their belongings to lighten their load, they were able to find temporary shelter at a local motel. On Thursday, Hittle said her brother was forced to come to terms with the reality that “everything they had is now gone.”

“Their apartment is completely destroyed,” Hittle told The Daily Beast. “They lost everything they have. Then [Chip] got a text from his boss, who owns a local grocery store, that there was flooding there, as well. So now he has no home or a job. He is stuck.”

That harsh reality is shared by thousands of residents across central Florida whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. At least seven people are dead after floodwaters trapped residents in their homes. An estimated two million people still remain without power in what has now been deemed the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the United States. Sanibel Island, which is about an hour north of Naples, was hit with a “biblical storm surge,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Thursday news conference. On Thursday afternoon, Ian left Florida behind in tatters, making its way up toward the Carolinas.

“It’s the storm surge factor that has been particularly devastating,” Hittle explained. “It is like a mini tsunami. The water damage is terrible and now the power is out so mold is going to grow everywhere.”

Aldridge, who has been unable to get a reliable cell signal, was unreachable on Thursday afternoon.

His nephew, Drew Hittle, isn’t quite sure what his uncle will do next. Aldridge, who had moved to Naples to take care of Drew’s grandfather—who died last year from COVID—had thought the storm would bypass his home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdlFF_0iFUJdOc00

Some of the damage inside the apartment Chip Aldridge and Suzanne Merlot share.

Courtesy Julie Hittle

He told The Daily Beast that money is tight for the couple, who work in the store’s deli section. The two had no insurance for their belongings, which were ruined by the hurricane, and their seawater-filled car appears to be a total loss.

“My uncle was saying they ended up staying in a La Quinta Inn, which let them stay there because they had nowhere else to go,” Hittle said. “They're in a shelter now, camped out there while they’re trying to figure it out.”

Julie Hittle noted that the last time she spoke to her brother he seemed “fully aware of what happened.” To try to help with the damage, Hittle set up a GoFundMe for her brother and his girlfriend . As of Thursday evening, it had raised nearly $10,000 of its $20,000 goal—up from its original $8,000 target.

“Yesterday, he sounded high-energy and [was] running on adrenaline,” she told The Daily Beast. “Today, he had this sound of devastation. I think it was the reality that it’s not just him, it’s everyone he knows. Everyone has to start over.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘People Were Freaking Out’: Dad Rescues 16 During Race to Save Family in Hurricane Ian

Kevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home, but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.Between roughly 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the 53-year-old captained a friend’s pontoon boat up and down Island Park Road in Fort Myers, rescuing not only his own children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen, but over a dozen more.“The water, that was unbelievable,” Ott told The Daily Beast. “That water came on so quick. We were scrambling, trying [as] fast [as] we can to...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Central Florida#Kayaker Rescues#Hurricane Ian
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Allegedly Killed Toddler by Severing Her Spine

A Florida man was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder charges for a May 3 incident in which he allegedly severed the spine of a toddler in his custody, according to a release by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, claims that he and the child were in separate rooms when he suddenly heard a loud noise that alerted him to her, reportedly finding her “unresponsive and taking shallow breaths.” But Thompson didn’t call 911 right away. Instead, he waited 30 minutes for the girl’s mother to arrive before journeying to the hospital, a delay that caused her to stop breathing. “Based on the severity and nature of the break, it was determined that Thompson applied significant, gradual force to the victim’s upper and lower body from the front with a fulcrum point on her lower back,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement. Thompson was already on probation for not complying with an injunction to prevent child abuse.Read it at NBC 2 WESH
MARION COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Teen Dies, Another Critical After Maserati Joyride Ends in Fiery Crash

A Florida 15-year-old was killed and two other teenagers injured after they allegedly stole a Maserati and took it for a fatal spin at high speed, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. The trio were trawling for unlocked vehicles in a St. Petersburg neighborhood around 3:30 a.m. that morning when they found the sports car unlocked with the keys inside, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said at a press conference. Keondrick Lang, 15, using his T-shirt to open the car door so as not to leave fingerprints, then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat. Mario Bonilla, 15, sat next to him,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy