ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals to debut new all-white helmets

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjcJC_0iFUJSdV00

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cincinnati Bengals will take the field with a different look Thursday night.

Branded as the “ White Bengal ,” the team will debut their newly designed white helmets for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL’s newly revised uniform policy allows teams to pair new helmets with alternate, classic or Color Rush uniforms.

Bengals announce new name for Paul Brown Stadium

The “White Bengal” helmet was chosen to be paired with the team’s Color Rush uniform featuring a white jersey/pants combination with black stripes and lettering. The team has only worn the Color Rush uniform seven times from 2016 to 2020.

To match the look, the field at Paycor Stadium has been painted white .

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. and the game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
People

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Jersey#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Miami Dolphins#The Color Rush#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Ohio babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide. Investigators have not […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Helmets
WDTN

WDTN

28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy