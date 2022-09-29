ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

alamancenews.com

County buys land to buffer decommissioned landfill in Swepsonville

Alamance County’s commissioners have unanimously voted to purchase an acre of land to provide additional buffering for the county’s decommissioned landfill near Swepsonville. Last month, the commissioners went behind closed doors to discuss the county’s acquisition of this property at 3410 Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road from the Hebblethwaite Living Trust....
SWEPSONVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighborhood dealing with power outages after storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in the Hamilton Forest neighborhood in Greensboro were without electricity and running water for nearly 72 hours. Around two dozen Duke Energy lineworkers restored the power in the community Monday afternoon. “We lose power very quickly, and it takes a while to get it back,” said Richard Ranieri, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro construction on I-73 is your first glimpse at Boom Supersonic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are traveling along Interstate 73 near the Piedmont Triad International Airport, you will find the shoulders of the highway closed for a construction project that started on Monday. And what you will be seeing are the first publicly visible indicators that Boom Supersonic’s manufacturing facility is being built at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Power restored to Guilford Hills area of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1,000 people lost power in Greensboro on Monday morning, but the lights were back on by noon. Duke Energy reported 952 customers without power in the Guilford Hills area of Greensboro as of about 10:43 a.m. Monday. By noon, the outage map showed that power was restored. The area includes […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture plans over 100 layoffs as it closes NC plant in consolidation move

A consolidation move by Ashley Furniture means over 100 layoffs in Iredell County. Ashley Furniture Industries, based in Wisconsin, will permanently close its Statesville facility at 607 Meachum Road on Nov. 15. That will result in 111 layoffs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed last month with the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro ministry helping homeless worried about ordinance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council is expected to discuss two city ordinances that may negatively affect homeless populations and the groups that serve them. 16 Cents Ministries says city ordnances 1032 and 1033 have the potential to disproportionately affect homeless populations. Over the years, the ministry has worked with homeless people to provide them with food, financial, assistance and occasionally housing.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Ashley Furniture closing Statesville plant, adding jobs in Advance

Ashley Furniture says it will close its Statesville distribution center, affecting 111 employees, in November. The company plans to increase the workforce at its massive manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment facility in Advance. Ashley disclosed its plans for the 607 Meachem Road center in a WARN Act notice Thursday to the...
STATESVILLE, NC
News Argus

HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Putting your generator here can be deadly...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Power outages are common during storms and folks turn to generators. Just recently, a 38-year-old High Point man was found dead in his home. He was using a generator inside and the carbon monoxide killed him. “Generators should never be used inside....an enclosed space, even if...
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Insurance: What storm damage is covered & what's not

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's going to be coming down over the next 24 hours and chances are local neighborhoods are going to have flooding issues. A deluge of rain can mean the water comes over the threshold, it soaks the floors and maybe you'll need new carpet or to rip up part of it. If you’re thinking, that's what insurance is for…
GREENSBORO, NC

