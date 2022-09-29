ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 2:29 p.m. EDT

10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium. IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that Russian torture in the Ukrainian town of Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers. AP journalists located 10 torture sites in the town, including a deep sunless pit in a residential compound, a clammy underground jail that reeked of urine, a medical clinic, and a kindergarten. AP also spoke to 15 survivors of Russian torture and confirmed the deaths of eight men. All but one were civilians. The AP also found a former Ukrainian soldier who was tortured three times hiding in a monastery, and connected him with loved ones. The town has now been liberated by Ukrainian forces.
Indonesia soccer stampede: What you need to know

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
Minnesota’s anti-BDS law prevents discrimination against Israeli citizens and businesses

This guest commentary is a response to a recent Reformer article that argued the state should repeal a law that forbids state contractors from doing business with companies that boycott Israel.  Next April, hundreds of Minnesotans will travel to Israel to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Israel and the […] The post Minnesota’s anti-BDS law prevents discrimination against Israeli citizens and businesses   appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
