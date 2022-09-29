Read full article on original website
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
stevensonvillager.com
Stevenson Mustang Marching Band Will Appear in Apple TV Series
On a typically warm September morning in Baltimore, people wearing winter coats stood along Redwood Street, downtown. Christmas decorations surrounded the street. Two vintage cars were strategically placed in view of TV cameras. And the Stevenson University Band marched down the middle of it all. The Apple TV Series, “Lady...
macaronikid.com
🎃 Trunk or Treats & Halloween Events in Northern Anne Arundel County
We live in a fantastic area to celebrate Halloween! October is chock-full of family-friendly trunk or treats and other Halloween events in Pasadena, Severna Park, Glen Burnie and surrounding towns. Big thanks go to our local businesses and organizations that are sponsoring these wonderful community events. Most are free. Have...
CBS News
Lottery opportunity for 'Hamilton' for just $10 for Baltimore shows
BALTIMORE - Broadway musical "Hamilton," which has hit the nation by storm, is coming to Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre. The popular play will be in Charm City from Oct. 11 through Oct. 30. While tickets will likely go fast, the theatre is giving fans a chance to watch the play for...
Baltimore Times
OPERA ON THE AVENUE, A DAYTIME FESTIVAL
I hope that my words find you and your family in good health. Well, my friends, there is not much going on this weekend. Nothing much came across my desk about the first weekend of the month except for a couple of events, but honey child, check out what I have for you next weekend!
foxbaltimore.com
With church attendance flagging, Archdiocese of Baltimore kicks off review of parishes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore last week launched a new two-year review of about 60 parishes within Baltimore City and just outside the city in Baltimore County. Called "Seek the City to Come," the multiyear effort aims to determine each parish's strengths and weaknesses said AuxiliaryBishop Bruce...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets at Hippodrome Theatre opens Friday
Theatergoers, don’t throw away your shot at winning tickets to see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” in Baltimore. Starting Friday, the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center will open a digital lottery for $10 tickets to watch “Hamilton” performances Oct. 11-30. The popular musical...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: Virtual Reality Art
Virtual reality is providing new tools for creating art. Look no further than the Baltimore Museum of Art, where artist Beatrice Glow’s exhibition “Once the Smoke Clears” features 3D-printed objects that she sculpted using virtual reality technology. In this video by the BMA, Glow uses the Gravity...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
New skate park on hold to meet park safety demands in west Baltimore
In west Baltimore a neighborhood park is receiving some upgrades but it’s different than the initial plans that were proposed.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police visit Boys & Girls Club in O'Donnell Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police visit the Boy & Girs Club at O’Donnell Heights to talk to the youth about police work in different scenarios. Treats were also part of the day because officers gave out delicious donuts. The youth and the officers had a great time...
Maryland Weather: Ian impact creating a gloomy, gray Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Ian is taking control, making an impact as he makes his way up the East Coast and through Maryland, creating quite gloomy and gray conditions for the state Saturday. Throughout the day there are chances for off and on showers, mostly light rainfall with the potential to become spotty downpours throughout the area. Flooding will be possible too.The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for parts of the state from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.The shoreline in Anne Arundel County could see tidal flooding in low-lying areas during this time.IDock Street, Compromise Street, and the...
Maryland Weather: A cloudy, wet purple Friday
BALTIMORE-- Our purple Friday is off to a pretty chilly start, much of the state woke up to temps in the mid 50's; Westminster started the day in the low 40's. Expect gray skies with thicker clouds and wet weather arriving later this evening as the remnants of Hurricane Ian makes its way up the coast. Due to the dry conditions over the past few days, Baltimore will likely pick up 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated flooding. This weekend will likely not have any damaging winds, but gusty NE winds. The bulk of rain we are expecting is coming tonight as we head into Saturday.Moderate rain showers will linger around through Sunday and will slowly make their way out Monday.By Tuesday, our conditions get drier and sunnier. Clouds continue to lessen as the work week progress. By Thursday, we warm up to reach temps in the low 70's.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson
The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore distributing sandbag supplies as remnants of Hurricane Ian move in
Baltimore City will distribute sandbag supplies Friday for residents to weatherproof their homes against flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move into the Baltimore region. Starting at noon Friday, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation began providing sand, empty bags, and shovels at two sites:. Still Meadows Church, Cherry...
Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland
The cool fall air is here and Friday started off pretty chilly for most of the state. If you had to head out this morning, you know you had to grab that jacket! Baltimore woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1575762871031578624 We should expect cloudy and gray conditions for the day with wet weather […] The post Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
thequakerquill.org
Review: Not Your Typical Murder Podcast
“Land of the Unsolved” is not your typical mystery or thriller podcast. It won’t send chills down your spine or make you frantically check the doors and windows before sleeping. Instead, it will open your eyes to the politics, and corruption, surrounding Baltimore. “An unsolved murder is like...
Farmers' market vendors and Baltimore's homeless population vie for space beneath JFX highway
BALTIMORE -- Vendors who set up makeshift shops at the farmers' market under Baltimore's Jones Falls Expressway every weekend were surprised to find homeless people camped out in their spaces on Sunday.About a third of the vendors lost their space, which they pay money to retain, according to some of the people present at the farmers' market.An advocate for the city's homeless population said homeless people need help and the conflict was avoidable."We have to be mindful as a society that we do have homeless individuals in our city that is going disengaged that is going unserviced," homeless advocate Christina Flowers said.The homeless camp has been occupying the space since Wednesday.. Vendor Mitchell Salland described the clash for space to set up pup tents and sell pastries as "terrible" and "unfair.""I understand that they need a place but we pay rent," Salland said. "We pay a lot of rent to be here. I've been here 20 years and Mark was here 40 years already. People deserve a safe place to shop."
foxbaltimore.com
Police say they arrested 2 groups of burglars who targeted Howard County homes
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Two groups of men originally from South and Central America are accused of breaking into homes in Howard County -- in one case stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry. Police said similar groups have previously targeted expensive homes in Howard County. Police said on Sept. 3...
wmar2news
October 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of September, Baltimore City recorded 14 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. October 2 - 4:48am: Officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking...
Heavy Rain in Baltimore
Heavy rain, strong wind and the possibility of flooding, it’s what those living in Baltimore could see this weekend as hurricane Ian makes it way north.
