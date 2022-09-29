Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 2:29 p.m. EDT
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium. IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that Russian torture in the Ukrainian town of Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers. AP journalists located 10 torture sites in the town, including a deep sunless pit in a residential compound, a clammy underground jail that reeked of urine, a medical clinic, and a kindergarten. AP also spoke to 15 survivors of Russian torture and confirmed the deaths of eight men. All but one were civilians. The AP also found a former Ukrainian soldier who was tortured three times hiding in a monastery, and connected him with loved ones. The town has now been liberated by Ukrainian forces.
FIFA・
Relatives mourn those crushed at Indonesia soccer match
Families and friends of some of the 125 people who died in a deadly crush after an Indonesia soccer match wailed in grief as the bodies of the victims were returned home Monday
FIFA・
Brazil election: Jair Bolsonaro trails left-wing former president Lula in first round
Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a tight lead over his populist rival Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of voting in Brazil’s general election. With around 99.9 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Da Silva, commonly known as Lula, had received 48.4 per cent, while incumbent Mr Bolsonaro received 43.2 per cent.With neither of the two leading candidates reaching over 50 per cent of the vote, the election will now enter a second round run-off on 30 October. The results took longer than people anticipated on Sunday evening, with reports of long queues at voting...
Comments / 0