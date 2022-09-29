ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana, AR
Government
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
txktoday.com

New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Cass County woman still missing one week later

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. A house fire...
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
DENISON, TX
KSLA

Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KSLA

Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla. Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28. Some...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
PARIS, TX

