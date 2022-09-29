Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Frantic 911 calls and multiple witnesses testify on day 7 of horrific murder trialLavinia Thompson
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Man arrested for 29-year-old Oklahoma murder
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says recent developments in technology helped them finally make an arrest in the 1993 McCurtain County murder. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted OSBI Special Agents in the arrest of John Wesley Smith Sept. 30. OSBI says the investigation...
OSBI: Arrest made in 1993 McCurtain County cold case
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an arrest has been made in a cold case almost three decades after a man's skeleton was found in rural McCurtain County.
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Cass County woman still missing one week later
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. A house fire...
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Jury reaches verdict in Taylor Parker murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of a woman accused of killing an expectant mother and cutting her unborn child, Braxlyn, out of her body. On Monday, Oct. 3, closing arguments in the trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up, and the...
Wildfire burns along US 98 north of Wright City, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Yet another wildfire is burning in McCurtain County, Okla. Multiple agencies are working a grass fire along U.S. 98 north of the town of Wright City, Okla., Ringold Fire Chief Jesse Phipps told KSLA News 12 on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 28. Some...
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 3, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Blackwell,Raven Kittyanne – DISORDERLY CONDUCT/LANGUAGE. Garza,Gerardo Rafael – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. Hamilton,Larry Vernon – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. McCool,Jacky Daniel – POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G. Perkins,Jessie Wyman – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT\. Preston,Cam Aaron...
