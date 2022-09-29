Read full article on original website
ktoy1047.com
Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
ktoy1047.com
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
swark.today
Leon Prince honored Thursday for seven years as Hempstead County’s Veterans Service Officer, Donna Rosenbaum has succeeded him
A ritual of transition was enacted at the Hempstead County Courthouse Thursday morning as Leon Prince was honored for his years as the county’s Veterans Service Officer. Gold Star mother Donna Rosenbaum is now in that office, having acceded in June. County Judge Jerry Crane hosted yesterday’s ceremony.
