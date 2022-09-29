ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

Related
ktoy1047.com

Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy