NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 Review: Unearth

NCIS is at its best when it has a satisfying case that calls for all of the series regulars. NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 was a diamond in the rough because it utilized everyone and was a captivating subject matter. Who doesn't love the thought of finding old artifacts and...
Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did everyone survive the violent attack at the hospital?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 1, Shaun and Lea's long-awaited wedding reception was interrupted by horrifying events. As the entire team mobilized to save the hospital, a gun man was on the loose. Meanwhile, Lim fought for her life...
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady

When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride. TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season. The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the...
Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Wants to Return as Jax Teller

Sons of Anarchy seemingly closed the book on Jax Teller with its 2014 series finale, but Charlie Hunnam is not ruling out a return to that world in some capacity. The franchise created by Kurt Sutter remains alive and kicking, thanks to Mayans M.C., which recently secured a pickup for Season 5.
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Growing Pains

Bravo Team continues to beat the odds, but at what cost?. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 3 kicked off with the revelation the team we've watched for six seasons would remain intact. The cost here involved the addition of Omar, who may or may not become one of the most...
Monarch Season 1 Episode 4

Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3 Review: El Diablo Que Conoces

What's more dangerous --dealing with the devil you know or the devil you don't know?. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, many main characters pondered that question as they experienced life-altering decisions. Thony and Fiona exhibited feisty independence, and Arman was determined to make it himself. Thony and...
NCIS Universe: Three-Show Crossover Confirmed!

The NCIS universe is getting a three-show crossover. According to Entertainment Weekly, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will team up for a three-show TV event in January. NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have already crossed over this season, but this will be the first three-show crossover in NCIS history.
9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Tensions Are Mounting!

After the discovery of Tanya Kingston's body, it's time for the police to re-open the case. It's natural for the investigation to begin with Samuel and Beatrice, as Tanya's body was found underneath their home. But that doesn't mean anyone has to be happy about it. As the police loom...
East New York Season 1 Episode 1

After a bunch of establishing shots, Regina Hayward is telling her manicurist that she is working in this neighborhood now. She immediately gets into the middle of a roberry and chases a guy in a ski mask into a tenement where there is no sign of life except for a cat. She finds a girl on the couch who confirms that the bad guy let the cat out and goes up the fire escape in search of him but instead finds a bunch of birds (reminiscent of Hitchcock?)
Falling For Christmas: Netflix Unveils First Look at Lindsay Lohan Movie

We've witnessed Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and several other projects. Now, the star is embracing Christmas as she's set to headline Falling For Christmas, a new Netflix movie that is set to premiere on November 10. "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a...
