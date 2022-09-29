ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report

As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Houma, LA
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rush hour crash on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Volunteers#Burglary#Property Crime#Central Ac Unit#The American Red Cross#Fire Department
KTBS

Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KSLA

Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy