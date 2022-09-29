Read full article on original website
KSLA
Police name suspect in MLK neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured. Roderick Andrew, 24, is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder. Officers were called regarding a shooting on Sept. 25 to Fire Station 9. At the fire station,...
KSLA
Male shot dead in Shreveport pizza restaurant parking lot; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two separate shootings, including a homicide, were reported within 20 minutes in Shreveport Monday night (Oct. 3). A male was shot to death in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the city’s Werner Park neighborhood, a police spokesman said. Some type of...
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA – September 2022 Report
As we move from the heat of summer to the brisk cooler days of fall, I note with great satisfaction of our office’s jury trial success and that we continue to lead the state in jury trials, despite having only five judges that hear criminal matters, and that the early truancy numbers appear to be back to pre-pandemic levels.
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
ktoy1047.com
Two shootings Monday night in Shreveport less than an hour apart
Police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:15 p.m. where an argument in a Domino’s parking lot had resulted in the shooting death of a man who has not been identified. Police have taken a suspect into custody. The second shooting took place...
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
KTBS
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
ktoy1047.com
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
Harrison County officials arrest man after allegedly making threats with machete
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Harrison County on Saturday after he allegedly made threats with a machete toward a family member and deputies. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to 236 P.R. 1329 in Harrison County after a man was accused of assaulting a family member. Deputies said the caller […]
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
KTBS
Bossier City's new police chief makes changes, embraces communication
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Mayor Tommy Chandler's second choice for police chief in his short tenure is settling into the job. Daniel Haugen says he's shifted personnel from some specialized units to patrol to address a shortage of 14 officers. And he says he's begun an open door policy to communicate with officers.
KSLA
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
More faithful couples: Shreveport, Baton Rouge or New Orleans
U.S. Census Bureau data was used to help calculate the Infidelity Index for 200 major U.S. cities, including Shreveport, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.
